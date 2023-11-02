What to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 9 vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 9 on Wednesday. The team will release two more injury reports, including a final injury report on Friday with official playing time designations before Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s everything to know from Week 9’s first injury report:

— Every player on the roster practiced in some capacity. Only five players were limited.

— Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (foot) were all limited with pre-existing injuries. All five played last Sunday. Only Nijman was injured during the loss to the Vikings, but he was available Wednesday.

— Jones was in a red “no contact” jersey at practice out of an abundance of caution. The Packers are bubble-wrapping their playmaking running back.

— Nijman’s practice availability gives him a chance to start at left tackle on Sunday. He replaced Rasheed Walker in the first half against the Vikings.

— As always, it’ll be important to see which players practice Thursday. Sometimes injured players don’t respond well to a practice and have to sit the next day. If all five limited players go on Thursday, the Packers could have a short final injury report come Friday.

— The Packers removed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, receiver Christian Watson, center Josh Myers, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, outside linebacker Preston Smith and safety Zayne Anderson from the injury report to start the week.

— The Rams listed 10 players on the first injury report. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb) did not practice. Neither did offensive lineman Rob Havenstein. For once, the Packers are the healthier team at this point in the week.

