What to know from Packers’ first injury report of Week 18 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 18 on Wednesday. The team will release two more injury reports, including a final injury report on Friday with official playing status designations before Sunday’s season finale showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Here’s everything to know from Week 18’s first injury report:

— The Packers listed an incredible 21 players on the report; 18 from the active roster and three (Luke Musgrave, Luke Tenuta and Emanuel Wilson) who are designated to return from injured reserve. Wednesday was labeled as a walkthrough for the Packers, so all participation reports were an estimate.

— Outside linebacker Preston Smith did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury suffered vs. the Vikings. The Packers would need a big effort from Kingsley Enagbare and rookie Lukas Van Ness if Smith is unavailable vs. Justin Fields.

— Running back A.J. Dillon aggravated a thumb injury and suffered a stinger vs. the Vikings. He didn’t practice Wednesday. Patrick Taylor could be in for a bigger role behind Aaron Jones on Sunday, and the Packers might need to call up Kenyan Drake or activate Emanuel Wilson.

— Receiver Christian Watson returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury on Dec. 3. He sounds on track to play Sunday. Even in a limited capacity, Watson’s speed and versatility could provide a boost.

— A big injury to watch this week: Elgton Jenkins now has a new ankle injury. He exited last week’s win after getting rolled up on during a run play. Is Royce Newman the top backup at left guard? Jon Runyan and Sean Rhyan have been rotating on the right side.

— Rookie receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks both practiced in a limited capacity through chest injuries. The Packers could have all their receivers available come Sunday.

— Cornerback Jaire Alexander practiced in full. He said he came out of the Panthers game fine and is healthy for Sunday.

— Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was also a full participant and could be on track to return to the lineup after missing two games. Isaiah McDuffie has a concussion and a neck injury, so Campbell’s return could be good timing.

— While Darnell Savage practiced in full, Rudy Ford missed practice because of a new hamstring injury. The Packers just can’t stay healthy at safety.

— Center Josh Myers has a new neck injury. He was limited Wednesday.

— The Bears were without cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion) on Wednesday. Receiver D.J. Moore was limited with an ankle injury. One other thing to track: quarterback Tyson Bagent didn’t practice because of an illness.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire