What to know from Packers defensive assistant coaches at OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five of the defensive assistant coaches for the Green Bay Packers spoke to the media on Wednesday during OTAs.

Here’s what to know from defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray:

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– On the "star" position: Such a "unique spot." Vital in today's subpackage defense. "We're going to rep a lot of guys, a lot of guys are going to get opportunities." You have to be able to play man, play zone, play like a linebacker, be involved in the run game, blitz in the pressure package. – On size/athleticism of the defense: "You have to be able to run" to play defense in today's game. Packers are trying to find the "sweet spot" weight for every player, balancing size and athleticism. Said Kenny Clark and Preston Smith "look phenomenal." – On Kevin King: He's been "great." Glad he's here for voluntary OTAs. "I've always been a fan, loved him when he came out (of Washington)." – On Eric Stokes: "He's a big tall fast rookie that's got great length." Similar to Kevin King. Speed is an obvious trait. – On having three good pass-rushers: Excited to have Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary rushing the quarterback. Can never have enough good rushers. All three could be on the field together in this defense. "We'll get creative and have some fun with it." Said they all look great.

Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

– On the "star" position: "We've got about four or five guys, we're going to roll them through." Want to find one or two guys by the season capable of "dominating" the nickel position. – On Eric Stokes: Has a great attitude. Earned a spot at Georgia through hard work. Needs to go through special teams and then earn a role on defense in Green Bay. – On grabbing as a cornerback: Will use boxing gloves to rid the player of the habit. "Have to cover with your feet." The strategy worked well with Xavier Rhodes in Minnesota. The "sky is the limit" if it works with Stokes. – On Shermar Jean-Charles: He's playing outside and the "star." From a small school but loves the way he competes. – On Jaire Alexander: Challenging him to repeat his All-Pro season. "You're sitting on top of the mountain, you're one of the top corners in the league, how do you get back there?" It's not easy. – More on Stokes: Compared his speed to Trae Waynes. Not scared to put him on an island against a fast receiver. The goal is to teach him how to "regulate his speed" to play the intermediate routes. Not every play will be a go. Wants him to "take more chances" because of the speed. – On Josh Jackson: "It's more confidence than anything." It's about competing for a spot. "I wouldn't discount Josh."

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery works with defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– On DL in the new defense: Mostly the same, especially technique-wise. Not much new. "We'll be a lot more aggressive at times." – On Kingsley Keke: Took a big step in Year 2. Affected the quarterback, more consistency against the run. "I expect him to take a drastic step again this year." – On T.J. Slaton: Slimmed down a little bit. "Big massive body. Moves extremely well for his size." Wants him to stack good days. – On Dean Lowry: Didn't start great last year but made great progress. Played well in the NFC title game. Trending in the right direction to end the year. Needs to start better in 2021. "Love his effort."

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

– On Preston Smith: "He does look a lot leaner than he did last training camp." Training is the edge, learned that from Ray Lewis. Wants his guys in great shape. – On his OLBs: Thankful for his room, proud of his guys. "Tough, mean, nasty dudes." – On Rashan Gary: Slow, deliberate development process for him. Made a big jump in Year 2. "I expect a big jump in Year 3." – On Delontae Scott: Playing OLB now. "Smart, real long kid." Tough, always studying. "Good addition to our room."

Inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti

Green Bay Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti works with linebacker Kamal Martin (54) during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– On returning inside linebackers: Four guys that started games for us in that room. "That's a good thing." All guys that have proven they can learn a defense. Want to build on the experience for the young guys. – On Oren Burks: Returning to inside linebacker after experimenting at outside linebackers. "We decided that would be the best spot for him to learn the defense." He's excited about it. – On Isaiah McDuffie: Hard worker. Impressed with the way he works. "Very serious guy." Fits in well with the group.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Packers sign receiver DeAndre Thompkins

    The Packers are low on receivers at Organized Team Activities, so they’ve signed another one. Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins signed with Green Bay today. Thompkins will be a long shot to make the Packers’ roster, but at this point they just need warm bodies. With receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess [more]

  • Report: Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath suffers torn ACL in practice

    Joel Heath, who played at Michigan State opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He reportedly tore his ACL with the Detroit Lions.

  • State Supreme Court upholds Florida’s medical marijuana business rules

    In a blow to smaller companies hoping to enter the medical marijuana industry, the Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday that found Florida’s regulations of the fledgling industry are constitutional.

  • Rodgers Trade Talk Has NFL TV Partners Mulling Game Swaps

    In doing his bit to help give departing ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne a proper sendoff, an exceptionally relaxed Aaron Rodgers may have sent more than a few execs in the Green Bay Packers’ front office fumbling for the Ativan. The TV networks that rely on the Pack to deliver big ratings, meanwhile, aren’t nearly as […]

  • Shailene Woodley Has A Legit 6-Pack In New Vacation Pics With Aaron Rodgers

    Her workouts include martial arts and burpees.

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.

  • USC freshman DT Jay Toia enters transfer portal

    In the most surprising roster movement news of the year for USC, freshman DT Jay Toia entered the transfer portal.

  • Why didn’t the Packers tell Aaron Rodgers about the plan to draft Jordan Love?

    Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who knows a thing or two about being entrenched as a starter and having the team draft his replacement, has said that the Packers’ handling of Aaron Rodgers has been “inexcusable.” Here’s one reason for Smith’s belief. Rodgers didn’t know that the Packers planned to trade up for Jordan Love [more]

  • Packer QB Jordan Love has a Wisconsin Badger connection you may not have realized

    For the Green Bay Packer fans out there that also are big followers of Wisconsin football, you probably know the current saga that is Aaron

  • Dog of the Day: Heat are too tough and talented to get swept by Bucks

    The Heat are a talented, tough team and they know the situation they're in.

  • Tom Brady's troll of Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match is ruthless

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.

  • Jack Black Pays Tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark: "Beautiful Soul. So Many Great Memories"

    Jack Black is remembering Kevin Clark after he died in a bicycle accident on May 26. Shortly after the news broke, Jack paid tribute to his friend and former School of Rock costar on Instagram.

  • Under Center Podcast: Why Justin Fields is Chris Simms' 39th-best NFL QB

    Take it up with Chris.

  • Trailblazing coach Katie Sowers moving from 49ers to Chiefs

    No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.

  • Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

    U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. James, who was photographed without a mask at the event, also played in Sunday's 99-90 loss to the Pheonix Suns in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 24-30, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 24 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at […]

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]