What to know from Packers defensive assistant coaches at OTAs

Five of the defensive assistant coaches for the Green Bay Packers spoke to the media on Wednesday during OTAs.

Here’s what to know from defensive coordinator Joe Barry, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray:

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– On the "star" position: Such a "unique spot." Vital in today's subpackage defense. "We're going to rep a lot of guys, a lot of guys are going to get opportunities." You have to be able to play man, play zone, play like a linebacker, be involved in the run game, blitz in the pressure package. – On size/athleticism of the defense: "You have to be able to run" to play defense in today's game. Packers are trying to find the "sweet spot" weight for every player, balancing size and athleticism. Said Kenny Clark and Preston Smith "look phenomenal." – On Kevin King: He's been "great." Glad he's here for voluntary OTAs. "I've always been a fan, loved him when he came out (of Washington)." – On Eric Stokes: "He's a big tall fast rookie that's got great length." Similar to Kevin King. Speed is an obvious trait. – On having three good pass-rushers: Excited to have Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary rushing the quarterback. Can never have enough good rushers. All three could be on the field together in this defense. "We'll get creative and have some fun with it." Said they all look great.

Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

– On the "star" position: "We've got about four or five guys, we're going to roll them through." Want to find one or two guys by the season capable of "dominating" the nickel position. – On Eric Stokes: Has a great attitude. Earned a spot at Georgia through hard work. Needs to go through special teams and then earn a role on defense in Green Bay. – On grabbing as a cornerback: Will use boxing gloves to rid the player of the habit. "Have to cover with your feet." The strategy worked well with Xavier Rhodes in Minnesota. The "sky is the limit" if it works with Stokes. – On Shermar Jean-Charles: He's playing outside and the "star." From a small school but loves the way he competes. – On Jaire Alexander: Challenging him to repeat his All-Pro season. "You're sitting on top of the mountain, you're one of the top corners in the league, how do you get back there?" It's not easy. – More on Stokes: Compared his speed to Trae Waynes. Not scared to put him on an island against a fast receiver. The goal is to teach him how to "regulate his speed" to play the intermediate routes. Not every play will be a go. Wants him to "take more chances" because of the speed. – On Josh Jackson: "It's more confidence than anything." It's about competing for a spot. "I wouldn't discount Josh."

Story continues

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery works with defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– On DL in the new defense: Mostly the same, especially technique-wise. Not much new. "We'll be a lot more aggressive at times." – On Kingsley Keke: Took a big step in Year 2. Affected the quarterback, more consistency against the run. "I expect him to take a drastic step again this year." – On T.J. Slaton: Slimmed down a little bit. "Big massive body. Moves extremely well for his size." Wants him to stack good days. – On Dean Lowry: Didn't start great last year but made great progress. Played well in the NFC title game. Trending in the right direction to end the year. Needs to start better in 2021. "Love his effort."

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

– On Preston Smith: "He does look a lot leaner than he did last training camp." Training is the edge, learned that from Ray Lewis. Wants his guys in great shape. – On his OLBs: Thankful for his room, proud of his guys. "Tough, mean, nasty dudes." – On Rashan Gary: Slow, deliberate development process for him. Made a big jump in Year 2. "I expect a big jump in Year 3." – On Delontae Scott: Playing OLB now. "Smart, real long kid." Tough, always studying. "Good addition to our room."

Inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti

Green Bay Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti works with linebacker Kamal Martin (54) during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– On returning inside linebackers: Four guys that started games for us in that room. "That's a good thing." All guys that have proven they can learn a defense. Want to build on the experience for the young guys. – On Oren Burks: Returning to inside linebacker after experimenting at outside linebackers. "We decided that would be the best spot for him to learn the defense." He's excited about it. – On Isaiah McDuffie: Hard worker. Impressed with the way he works. "Very serious guy." Fits in well with the group.

1

1