What to know about Oregon Ducks men's basketball's home matchup with Cal Baptist Lancers

Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard, left, and Jadrian Tracey meet at mid court during their game against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Saturday, Dec 2, 2023.

Oregon (6-2) vs. California Baptist (6-2)

Time/date: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

About the matchup: Oregon and California Baptist are playing for the first time and bring identical 6-2 records into the game. The Ducks have won two straight and are coming off a 71-49 victory against UTEP on Saturday in which they outscored the Miners 43-24 in the second half. The Lancers' two losses have come by a combined six points to Portland State (66-63) on Nov. 17 and Utah Tech (72-69) last Wednesday, which ended their four-game win streak.

About the Ducks: Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard has been averaging 18.3 points over the last three games while shooting 56% from the field (19-for-34) and 60% from 3-point range (9-for-15). Oregon has been getting impressive production from its two available freshmen — McDonald's All-American forward Kwame Evans Jr. and point guard Jackson Shelstad. Evans has started the last seven games and is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. He also leads the team with seven blocks and is second with 13 steals. Shelstad, who has only played the last four games and started the last two, is averaging 10.8 points while shooting 47.4% from the field (18-for-38) and 46.7% from 3-point range (7-for-15).

About the Lancers: California Baptist is led by 5-10 junior guard Dominique Daniels Jr., who averages a team-high 18.0 points. Forward Yvan Ouedraogo averages 11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds and is shooting 60.4% from the field. Forward Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. The Lancers, who are a member of the Western Athletic Conference, became a Division I program in time for the 2018-19 season and has played in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) postseason tournament twice in the last five seasons.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball to host Cal Baptist Lancers