What to know about Oregon Ducks men's basketball's matchup with Kent State Golden Flashes

Time/date: 6 p.m. Thursday

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

About the matchup: This will be the first game between Oregon and Kent State. The Golden Flashes have won three straight, with the last being an 83-77 victory against Cleveland State on Dec. 9. Their schedule hasn’t been the toughest, however, as its strength of schedule ranks 180th in the NCAA, compared to 60th for the Ducks. Oregon is coming off a 20-point loss to Syracuse on Sunday that snapped a three-game winning streak. This is the Ducks’ final nonconference game of the season.

About the Ducks: It’s been a good-news-bad-news week for Oregon on the injury front, though the bad news has a more immediate impact. Coach Dana Altman said Tuesday guard Jesse Zarzuela will undergo ankle surgery and be out for the season. Zarzuela started five of Oregon’s first six games but hasn’t played since Nov. 25. He was averaging 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds. Reserve guard Keeshawn Barthelemy missed Sunday’s game against Syracuse with an ankle injury and will be out again Thursday, Altman said. The good news, Altman said blue-chip freshman forward Mookie Cook, who hasn’t played this season after having ankle surgery in October, is practicing and could make his debut in a week or two. All-Pac-12 Center N’Faly Dante, who had knee surgery just before Thanksgiving, is also expected to return by mid-January.

About the Golden Flashes: One of the best mid-major teams in the country, Kent State went 28-7 last season and played in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 13 seed and lost in the first round to Indiana. They’ve played into the postseason 19 times since making their first NCAA Tournament in 1999. The Golden Flashes returned 10 players from last season, including Mid-American Conference sixth man of the year Jalen Sullinger, a junior guard who is now the scoring leader at 15.6 points per game. They also added MAC freshman of the year Reggie Bass, a transfer from Central Michigan.

