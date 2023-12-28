What to know about Oregon Ducks men's basketball's matchup with USC Trojans

Oregon guard Kario Oquendo dunks the ball as the Oregon Ducks host California Baptist Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (8-3) vs. Southern California (6-5)

Time/date: 6 p.m. Thursday

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

TV: ESPN2. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

About the matchup: The Pac-12 season begins for both programs with each opening conference play coming off a win in their final nonconference game. For Oregon, it was an 84-70 victory against Kent State on Dec. 21. For USC, it was a 79-59 blowout of Alabama State on Dec. 19. The Ducks are undefeated at home this season with wins in their six games at Matthew Knight Arena. The Trojans are 1-1 in true road games this season and 3-3 away from Galen Center. Heading into Thursday night's game, Oregon was No. 68 and USC No. 80 in the NET rankings. Oregon is outscoring opponents by an average of 79.0-70.9. USC is outscoring opponents 78.5-73.1.

About the Ducks: With a roster riddled by a compounding list of injuries to players ranging from three starters, some key reserves, and one five-star freshman, Oregon has persevered, especially at home, where it has won by an average of 16.5 points. The Ducks are winning with a by-committee approach to their offense. Six players are scoring between 13.1 and 8.2 points per game. If guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (ankle) is healthy and able to play Thursday, Oregon will have seven players within that scoring range. Two of those players are freshman, as point guard Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.0 points and forward Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and has a team-high 14 blocks and is second with 19 steals. The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in turnover margin at plus-3.0 per game.

About the Trojans: USC spent the first three weeks of the season ranked in the AP top 25, reaching a high of No. 16 in week two. But the Trojans have struggled to build momentum this season with three losses their last four games and four in their last six. Among their five losses this season are defeats at home to UC Irvine and Long Beach State. USC is led by a lethal guard combo of fifth-year senior Boogie Ellis (19.5 points per game) and freshman Isaiah Collier (16.9), who rank third and 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring, respectively. Freshman guard Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made his debut earlier this month and in three games is averaging 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and shooting 33.3% from the field (4-for-12). The Trojans are second in the Pac-12 with 89 made 3-pointers on 255 attempts (34.9%). They also have one of the worst turnover margins in the conference at negative-0.82 with an average of 13.6 turnovers per game.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball to host Bronny James and USC Trojans