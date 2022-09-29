Know the Opponent: Stanford to bring an incomplete offense to Autzen

This is usually the Stanford offense in nutshell: A capable quarterback that is protected by a huge line with good tailbacks and receivers with a great tight end mixed in.

That formula has worked for the Cardinal, but here in 2022, there’s been an unwanted element in that formula, which is the injury bug.

Head coach David Shaw announced Tuesday afternoon that tailback EJ Smith, the son of Emmitt Smith, is out for the season with an undisclosed leg ailment. They could also be without right tackle Miles Hinton, who missed last week’s game at Washington. His absence was felt as quarterback Tanner McKee was sacked eight times in Seattle.

When they can keep McKee upright and on his feet, he’s proven to be a very capable passer. He completes 67 percent of his passes, averages 271 yards in the air, and has six touchdowns in their three games. But McKee has been picked off four times already.

Although they may not be 100 percent healthy coming into Autzen Stadium, Oregon coach Dan Lanning says the Cardinal presents some unique challenges.

“They are certainly different. They have their own footprint. They’re a different team to prepare for in some of the packaging and personnel groups you have to get ready for,” he said. “The way they play and the style of play that they have is different. Again, they’ve had a lot of success, obviously over the last few years. We were able to hit on some of that history today (Monday) with our team and I think our guys are really familiar with the success that Stanford’s had in the past and have a lot of respect for that team.”

McKee’s favorite target in the early going has been receiver Michael Wilson. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Simi Valley, Calif. has 13 receptions with four of those for touchdowns. He also averages 96 yards a game.

Wilson is by far targeted the most, but Stanford, to no one’s shock, has a big tight end in 6-4, 242-pound Benjamin Yurosek from Bakersfield, Calif. He was a Pac-12 Honorable Mention last season.

If Stanford can get that offensive line in order, and the Cardinal almost always do, McKee should be able to do some special things. The line has five guys each over 300 pounds with the biggest being Hinton at 6-7 and 320 pounds. Should he not be able to go, he’ll be replaced by Connor McLaughlin who is “only” 6-7 and 300 pounds.

Washington was taking advantage of Hinton’s absence and staying away from the other side on the line where senior left tackle Walter Rouse resides at 6-6 and 318 pounds.

No doubt the Ducks will take a look at that game film and try to accomplish something similar. McKee, like every quarterback, can’t do a lot of damage if he’s laying flat on his back.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire