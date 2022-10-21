Get to know the opponent: The South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is fresh off their Week 7 bye week and are preparing to travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) who are also coming off their bye week, as both teams are anxious to get back on the gridiron to prove all they needed was a little rest to get things back on track.

As we will continue doing every week until the end of the season, Aggies Wire is here to provide copious amounts of background on every upcoming opponent, with this week’s focus centered around Texas A&M’s week 8 opponent, their SEC West rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Here is a brief overview of the team heading into Saturday’s 6:30 PM Kickoff on the SEC Network:

Head Coach: Shane Beamer

South Carolina Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer celebrates with his team after winning against North Carolina Tar Heels in the DukeÍs Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Jg Mayobowl 123021 053

Conference: SEC, SEC East

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of the SEC logo on the field before the SEC championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time-Record: 623-600-44 (.509)

Sep 29, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes past South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Duane Nichols (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Championship Pedigree: 0

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates with running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 4-2, 1-2 SEC

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players celebrate after a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Quarterback, Spencer Rattler

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates with quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler is a junior at South Carolina and is in the midst of his first season with South Carolina after transferring from Oklahoma at the end of last season. Due to Rattler’s high end 5-Star recruit status coming out of Arizona, he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, and so far this season, his stats are pretty ugly to say the least. in six games so far, Rattler has thrown for 1,298 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, yet some of those interceptions can be blamed on the four offensive line play in front of him.

Key Offensive Players:

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) catches a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Andru Phillips (23) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Running back, Marshawn Lloyd (75 ATT, 434 YDS, 7 TDs)

Wide receiver, Antwane Wells Jr. (27 REC, 375 YDS, 2 TDS)

Wide receiver, Jalen Brooks (20 REC, 335 YDS)

Tight end, Jaheim Bell (11 REC, 137 YDS)

Key Defensive Players:

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (9) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (27) celebrate a Smith interception against the Charlotte 49ers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback, Cam Smith (11 Solo, 1 INT, 1 PD)

Safety, Nick Emmanwori, (31 SOLO, 1 PD)

Linebacker, Sherrod Greene, (15 SOLO, 1.5 SACK, 1 INT)

Linebacker, Jordan Burch, (13 SOLO, 2.5 SACK)

Defensive lineman, Tonka Hemingway (6 SOLO, 2 SACK)

Interesting Stats:

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After losing to the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs 48-7 on Sept. 17th, the Gamecocks have reeled off three straight victories, scoring 56 points against Charlotte, 50 against South Carolina State, and recently upsetting the then 13th ranked Kentucky Wildcats 24-14 in Lexington, all behind a solid running game and turnover minded defense, bringing them to an impressive 4-2 record after starting the season 1-2.

