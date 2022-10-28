Get to know the opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) are barely a week removed from their fourth loss this season, as their current three-game skid continued at the hands of a scrappy South Carolina Gamecocks squad who led the entire game while handing the Aggies the final blow to secure their 30-24 victory last Saturday night. Up next, the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels roll into Kyle Field this Saturday night after losing 45-20 against an unranked LSU team last weekend, so let’s just say they’ll be determined to rebound.

As we will continue doing every week until the end of the season, Aggies Wire is here to provide copious amounts of background on every upcoming opponent, with this week’s focus centered around Texas A&M’s week 9 opponent, their SEC foe, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Here is a brief overview of the team heading into Saturday’s 6:30 PM Kickoff on the SEC Network:

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the pregame against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC, SEC West

The SEC logo in the hallway at the Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at the annual SEC spring meetings.

Seclogodestin

All-Time-Record: 678–527–35 (.561)

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up against the LSU Tigers during the pregame at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels safety Trey Washington (25) and linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Championship Pedigree: 3 Claimed National Titles (1959, 1960, 1962)

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) react to a making a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 7-1, 3-1 SEC

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Quarterback: Jaxson Dart

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up against the LSU Tigers during the pregame at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Dart is a sophomore from Kaysville, Utah, and is in the midst of his first season with Ole Miss after transferring from USC, mainly due to Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams following current USC head coach Lincoln Riley, vaulting Dart to enter the transfer portal. So far this season, Dart has excelled as a true dual-threat signal caller, passing for 1,771 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, while accounting for 377 yards on the ground.

Key Offensive Players

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) races past Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Nas Vanderbilt Miss 043

Running back Quinshon Judkins (146 ATT, 831 YDS, 12 TD)

Running back Zach Evans (100 ATT, 605 YDS, 7 TD)

Running back Ulysses Bentley IV (15 ATT, 75 YDS, 4 TD)

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (26 REC, 575 YDS, 3 TD)

Wide receiver Malik Heath (31 REC, 491 YDS, 3 TD)

Key Defensive Players

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Troy Brown (8), linebacker Austin Keys (11) and defensive back AJ Finley (21) force the fumble by Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Troy Brown (60 TKL, 30 SOLO, 0.5 SACK)

Safety AJ Finley (55 TKLS, 30 SOLO, 2 INT)

Defensive end Jared Ivey (19 TKLS, 10 SOLO, 4.5 SACK)

Linebacker Khari Coleman (21 TKLS, 15 SOLO, 3.5 SACK)

Linebacker Austin Keys (33 TKLS, 11 SOLO, 2 SACK)

Safety Otis Reese (46 TKLS, 20 SOLO, 2 SACK)

Interesting Stats

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Troy Brown (8) runs out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss entered last weekend ranked in the Top 10, coming off their 7th consecutive win of the season while looking domiant each week with one of the best running games in the country, but decided to lay an egg during their afternoon visit to Death Valley to face an LSU team that hung 45 points on one of the better defenses in the SEC. Just a fluke game? Most likely, but it could be an indication of just how unpredictable the SEC is this season as the “elite” stamp really doesn’t fit any team in the East or West heading into Week 9, and yes, that includes Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

