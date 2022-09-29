Get to know the opponent: The Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Aggies (3-1) are gearing up to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1) in their second SEC matchup of the season. Texas A&M is coming off of their 23-21 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who were ranked 10th overall coming into the game.

As we will continue doing every week until the end of the season, Aggies Wire is here to provide copious amounts of background on every upcoming opponent, with this week’s focus centered around Texas A&M’s week 5 opponent, their SEC West rival, Mississippi State Bulldogs.

In week 4, Mississippi State throttled Bowling Green 45-14, with Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers passing for 409 and 6 touchdowns on the afternoon. Here is a brief overview of the team heading into Saturday’s 3:00 PM Kickoff on the SEC Network:

Head Coach: Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach and former Oklahoma assistant Mike Leach said players who opt-out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft are selfish.

Conference: SEC, SEC West

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of the SEC logo on the field before the SEC championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time-Record: 583–599–39 (.493)

Sep 24, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Caleb Ducking (4) scores a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Championship Pedigree: 1 Unclaimed National Championship (1940)

Sep 24, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Simeon Price (22) reacts with his teammates after a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 3-1

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Quarterback: Will Rogers

Sep 24, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) makes a pass against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Will Rogers is a junior from Brandon Mississippi and has been the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs for the last two seasons while passing for 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 9 interceptions in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offensive system. This season, Rogers is off to a fantastic start, throwing for 1,386 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in four games played.

Key Offensive Players

Sep 24, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Caleb Ducking (4) scores a touchdown while defended by Bowling Green Falcons safety Davion Daniels (26) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Caleb Ducking (21 REC, 258 YDS, 5 TD)

Wide receiver Rara Thomas ( 15 REC, 225 YDS, 2 TD)

Running back Dillon Johnson (36 REC, 234 YDS)

Key Defensive Players

Sep 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jett Johnson (44) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lineback Jett Johnson (36 TKLS, 20 SOLO, 16 AST)

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (29 TKlS, 16 SOLO, 13 AST, 1 INT)

Cornerback Decameron Richardson (21 TKLS, 11 SOLO, 10 AST, 3 PD)

Notable Stats:

Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 11 makes a catch as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Mandatory Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

In their first SEC game of the season on the road against the LSU Tigers, The Bulldogs held a 13-7 lead at the half, but gave up 5 scores in the second half, as LSU’s defense held quarterback Will Rogers to 214 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, pulling away 31-26.

