Get to know the opponent: LSU Tigers

Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) is just days away from their season finale vs. the 5th-ranked LSU Tigers, as the Aggies have the pleasure of finishing out their disappointing season in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field, knowing that a potential win over a top 5 team to head into the offseason could change the trajectory of the immediate future for the program from a variety of angles.

As we wrap up this forgettable season, Aggies Wire is here to help you get to know the Aggies final opponent of 2022, the SEC West Champion LSU Tigers.

Here is a brief overview of the team heading into Saturday’s 6:00 PM CT. Kickoff on ESPN.

Head Coach: Brian Kelly

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Conference: SEC West

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of the SEC logo on the field before the SEC championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time-Record: 831–429–47 (.654)

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Championship Pedigree: Claimed National Championships: 4 (1958, 2003, 2007, 2019)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hugs quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after defeating Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 9, 2019.

Bama935

2022 Record: 9-2 (6-1 SEC)

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward and defensive end Lane Blue (42) carry The Boot trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Quarterback: Jayden Daniels

Story continues

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniel (5) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels is in the midst of his first season with the LSU Tigers after transferring from Arizona State, and so far this season, the junior has passed for 2,377 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions, while rushing for 740 yards and 11 touchdowns, putting up Heiman like numbers in an already memorable season for the 9-2 Tigers.

Key offensive players

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams (27) rushes in the third quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Latavious Brini (7) and linebacker Drew Sanders (42) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Josh Williams (92 ATT, 481 YDS, 6 TD, 5.2 yards per average)

Running back Noah Cain (52 ATT, 292 YDS, 7 TD, 5.5 yards per average)

Running back Armoni Goodwin (45 ATT, 267 YDS, 5 TD, 5.9 yards per average)

Running back John Emery Jr. (57 ATT, 266 YDS, 2 TD, 4.7 yards per average)

Wide receiver Malik Nabors (51 REC, 657 YDS, 1 TD, 12.9 Yards per reception)

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (38 REC, 388 YDS, 1 TD, 10.2 yards per reception)

Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (23 REC, 321 YDS, 5 TD, 14.0 yards per reception)

Key defensive players

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) celebrates his interception against Auburn as the Auburn Tigers take on the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Aulsu31

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (57 Tackles, 28 Solo, 7.5 Sacks, 2 FF, 1 INT)

Linebacker Micah Baskerville (65 Tackles, 31 Solo, 1 Sack, 1 Int)

Defensive end BJ Ojulari (47 Tackles, 29 Solo, 5 Sacks, 1 FF)

Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (37 tackles, 22 Solo, 2 Sacks, 1 FF)

Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (36 Tackles, 24 Solo, 1 Int, 3 PD)

Interesting Stats

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 8929

LSU started the 2022 college football season off against Florida State, losing 24-23 in Baton Rouge in one of the wildest season openers in recent history, as many in the media began to write off the program under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. Since then, the team has gone 9-1 with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss and was recently ranked 5th in the Week 13 College football playoff rankings. It would be a shame if things went sideways against Texas A&M on Saturday night…

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire