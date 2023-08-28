Know your opponent: Get to know Western Carolina

Arkansas has never played Western Carolina in football, so when the teams take the field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m., it will be a first.

The Catamounts hail from Cullohwee, North Carolina and are an FCS school, playing in the Southern Conference.

When they were in Division I-AA, they made it to the national championship of the playoffs in 1983 before losing to Southern Illinois in the title game, 43-7.

In 2022, Western Carolina went 6-5 and finished 4-4 in conference play. They lost 35-17 to Georgia Tech in the one game it played against Power Five competition a year ago.

The Catamounts’ head coach is Kerwin Bell. Some fans may remember him as a quarterback for the Florida Gators in the late 1980s. He had a journeyman professional career before getting into coaching.

Two years ago, Oklahoma welcomed Western Carolina to Norman and the Catamounts left with a check and a 76-0 defeat.

