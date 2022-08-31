Know the Opponent: Georgia’s offense doesn’t want to be overlooked anymore

Under Chip Kelly, the Oregon offense garnered most of the headlines with its innovations. That offense sent the Ducks to a couple of national title games. But Oregon had a pretty good defense too.

For the current Georgia Bulldogs, it’s just the opposite.

The offense in Athens was severely overshadowed by a historically great defense last season. They did average nearly 40 points a game. But with most of that defensive talent moving on to the NFL, it’s time for quarterback Stetson Bennett and the rest of the UGA offense to receive a share of the attention it so richly deserves.

Bennett, a senior, might have also moved on to the NFL after last season. He certainly has the talent and he already has a championship ring. Now as an upperclassman, Bennett hopes his familiarity with the offense and overall experience will guide him through the 2022 season.

“Just the reps with the guys, getting to know when they’re going to break, what they’re thinking on specific plays and on specific routes (has helped),” he said on SEC media day back in July.

While there are some minor areas for improvement, it’s hard to imagine Bennett can get markedly better after the numbers he put up last season. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

Bennett’s favorite target turned out to be a true freshman in tight end Brock Bowers. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Napa, Calif. caught 56 passes, 13 of those receptions went for touchdowns. Bowers was a First-Team All-American and Georgia is hoping for more of the same.

They did lose running backs Zamir White and James Cook off of last year’s squad, but Kenny McIntosh (eight career touchdowns) and Kendell Milton (three career touchdowns) look to be UGA’s next 1-2 punch in the backfield.

UGA’s offensive line lost a few starters as well, but center Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 310) is back and he’s one of the best centers in the country. Brodrick Jones (6-4, 310) and Tate Ratledge (6-6, 315) will help anchor a young line.

The one weakness the Bulldogs may have on offense could be the receivers. Their leading receiver in terms of yards, Jermaine Burton, transferred to Alabama of all places. But they will have Ladd McConkey (31 receptions, 447 yards and five scores) and Adonai Mitchell (29 receptions, 426 yards, four touchdowns) back from last season.

The fact of the matter is, when you have a team as talented as Georgia, even an unheralded offense will stand above much of the nation when it comes to production and ability. With blue-chip recruits flowing into Athens each and every year, you can rest assured — or lose sleep at night as an Oregon fan — knowing that the Bulldogs’ offense is going to present a major test for the Ducks. The Georgia defense tends to get a majority of the headlines, but after winning a ring on the back of a historic unit, Bennett and the offense have something to prove this season.

