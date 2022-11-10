Get to know the opponent: The Auburn Tigers

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) is visiting the Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) this weekend in what will be a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium, a surprise to many due to the lackluster seasons both programs have endured so far. In what should be freshman quarterback Conner Weigman’s second career start with the program, The Tigers and running back Tank Bigsby are looking to expose an Aggies’ defense that has struggled mightily as of late.

As we will continue doing every week until the end of the season, Aggies Wire is here to provide copious amounts of background on every upcoming opponent, with this week’s focus centered around Texas A&M’s Week 11 opponent, their SEC West rivals, the Auburn Tigers.

Here is a brief overview of the team heading into Saturday’s 6:30 PM CT. Kickoff on SEC Network:

Interim Head Coach: Carnell "Cadillac" Williams

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams walks onto the field after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Conference and Division: SEC West

The SEC logo in the hallway at the Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at the annual SEC spring meetings.

Seclogodestin

All-Time-Record: 785–452–47 (.630)

Auburn was led by QB Cam Newton

a01-lear-13.jpg

Championship Pedigree: 2 National Claimed Titles (1957, 2010)

Jan 22, 2011; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik lifts the Coaches’ trophy during a celebration of winning the BCS National Championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 3-6, 1-5 SEC

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Starting Quarterback: Robby Ashford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 41-27.

Freshman quarterback Robby Ashford is in the midst of his first season with Auburn and was named the starter after the team’s loss to Penn State on Sept. 17th. Noted for his athleticism in the open field, the former 4-Star dual-threat quarterback recruit has thrown for 1,374 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, but has endured a brutal 5 game-losing streak, while recently falling in overtime to the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he rushed for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Key Offensive Players

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 41-27.

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Tank Bigsby (123 ATT, 676 YDS, 8 TD, 5.6 AVG)

Running back Jarquez Hunter (67 ATT, 311 YDS, 6 TD, 4.6 AVG)

Wide receiver Ja’varrius Johnson (23 REC, 428 YDS, 1 TD, 18.6 AVG)

Wide receiver Koy Moore (17 REC, 266 YDS, 15.6 AVG)

Tight end John Samuel Shenker (20 REC, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 10.4 AVG)

Key Defensive Players:

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Derick Hall (54 TKLS, 36. SOLO, 6.5 SACK, 2 FF 1 INT)

Linebacker Owen Pappoe ( 71 TKLS, 35 SOLO, 1.5 SACK, 2 FF)

Defensive end Colby Wooden ( 41 TKLS, 33 SOLO, 5 SACK, 2 FF)

Cornerback Jaylin Simpson (25 TKLS, 18 SOLO, 1 INT, 2 PD)

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28 TKLS, 15 SOLO, 5 PD)

Interesting Stats:

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs off the field during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Like Texas A&M, The Auburn Tigers have just been plain bad on the football field as of late, as both programs have lost 5 games in a row, something the Aggies haven’t done since 1980, yes, the 1980 season. However, unlike Texas A&M’s disgusting second-half performance in their loss to the Florida Gators last weekend, Auburn, trailing 24-6 against Mississippi State last weekend, scored four touchdowns in the 3rd and 4th quarters, sending the game to overtime where they eventually lost but gave one hell of an effort amid their debilitating losing streak.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire