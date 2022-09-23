Get to know the opponent: The Arkansas Razorbacks

On to week 4 of the 2022 college football season we go, as the Texas A&M Aggies are set to make their way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas to take on the 10th-ranked and undefeated Arkansas Razorbacks for their annual early season matchup.

As we will continue doing every week until the end of the season, Aggies Wire is here to provide copious amounts of background on every upcoming opponent, with this week’s focus centered around Texas A&M’s week 4 previously mentioned opponent, The Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC West. In week 3, the Razorbacks narrowly escaped the visiting Missouri State Bears of the FCS 38-27, a game that had Arkansas trailing 27-17 with 12:04 left in the 4th quarter. Here is a brief overview of the team heading into Saturday’s 6:00 PM Kickoff on ESPN:

Head Coach: Sam Pittman

Conference: SEC, SEC West

All-Time-Record: 731-525-40 (.579)

Championship Pedigree: 1 claimed National Title (1964)

2022 Record: 3-0

Starting Quarterback: KJ Jefferson

KJ Jefferson is a redshirt junior from Sardis, Mississippi, and has been one of the more successful quarterbacks for the Razorbacks in recent seasons, and in his first season as the starter, Jefferson led Arkansas to a 9-4 record, passing for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions, while adding 664 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. This season, Jefferson is again off to a hot start, coming into the weekend 3-0, while already passing for 770 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, and 169 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Key Offensive Players

Running back Raheim Sanders (66 CAR, 440 YDS, 3 TD)

Wide receiver Matt Landers (14 REC, 211 YDS, 15.1 AVG)

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (13 REC, 158 YDS, 2 TD)

Key Defensive Players

Linebacker Bumper Pool (9 SOLO, 29 TOTAL, 1 SACK

Linebacker Drew Sanders (16 SOLO, 28 TOTAL, 5.5 SACK)

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern (7 SOLO, 2 INT, 2 PD)

Notable Stats:

At first glance, the 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks look like honest contenders to finally dethrone the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC West this season, but as you dig deeper, the flaws, almost all on the defensive side, begin to rear their ugly head. On Offense, the Razorbacks are averaging 37.7 points per game, and over 500 total yards per game, which is very, very intimidating, until you glance at the defensive numbers. Currently ranked as the worst passing defense out of 131 FBS teams, the defense is allowing 27.0 points, 421.0 yards per game, and over 352.7 through the air. Not great Bob.

