All you need to know about The Old Guard 2 on Netflix

The Old Guard 2 won't be arriving until 2024, a longer wait than fans had expected for the sequel to one of the best action movies on Netflix.

Filming was completed on the sequel in September 2022, but we didn't see the movie this summer as expected. It also won't arrive in December as Netflix already has its festive blockbuster with Rebel Moon.

Fortunately, it sounds like The Old Guard 2 will be worth the wait – and we might even be getting a third movie after the sequel arrives.



"There's an ending that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy," producer Marc Evans told Variety in May 2023, although he stopped short of confirming it was actually happening.

Behind the scenes, Victoria Mahoney has took over as director from Gina Prince-Bythewood, who stayed on as a producer. In front of the camera though, the main cast all came back for another action-packed adventure.

Greg Rucka – who wrote the comic book the movie was based on – returned to write the sequel. He always envisioned the story as a trilogy, which might be why Evans was so confident about a third movie.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, here's everything you need to know about The Old Guard 2.

The Old Guard 2 potential release date: When can we expect The Old Guard 2?

As mentioned above, The Old Guard 2 doesn't have a confirmed release date on Netflix as of November 2023.

The first movie proved a hit on Netflix when it was released in July 2020, so we thought The Old Guard 2 would be released in July 2023. However, that never came to pass and hopefully we don't have to wait until July 2024 to see it.

What we do know is that the sequel filmed from June-September 2022 in the likes of Italy and the UK, so barring any reshoots, it's almost ready to go.

We're just waiting for Netflix to confirm the actual release date so watch this space.

The Old Guard 2 cast: Who's coming back for The Old Guard 2?

There was only one major casualty in the first movie as Harry Melling's Merrick painfully worked out what happened when you mess with Andy's team.

All of the main cast will return for the sequel, so that's Charlize Theron as Andy, KiKi Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe and Luca Marinelli as Nicky.

Chiwetel Ejiofor's Copley has now seen the error of his ways and, at the end of the first movie, is tasked with ensuring the team remain hidden from anyone who would do them harm (like Merrick).

Ejiofor has been confirmed to return too, but it's unclear if he'll have a major role to play in the sequel or will just be an M-like figure on the outside.

Instead, it seems that Veronica Ngo will play a key part in the sequel as the returning Quynh, but it's not yet clear whether that will be as a friend or foe to the team.

In the comics, Quynh's character is named Noriko and is Japanese. The decision to change it came after Veronica Ngo was cast, and it doesn't mean that another character called Noriko will arrive in the sequel.

"When Veronica was cast, she said, 'I'm not Japanese, I'm Vietnamese'. [Director Gina Prince-Bythewood] reached out to me and said, 'Can we accommodate that?' and I was like, 'Absolutely'," Greg Rucka confirmed.

"Noriko becomes Quynh, Quynh is now Vietnamese. It really was as simple as wanting to honour that and be respectful of that."

It's also possible that we could see more of Micheal Ward as fallen Old Guard member Lykon.

We saw him die in flashbacks to Andy and Quynh's time together, but could there be more to his story? He's the only immortal we've heard of to die, so it could be something explored as we get more of Andy and Quynh's relationship.

Two new faces have been confirmed for the sequel in the form of Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. We don't yet know who they'll be playing and whether, like Quynh, they'll be friend or foe to Andy and her team.

The Old Guard ending: How does it set up The Old Guard 2?

As we've spoken about in more detail here, the most significant bit of the ending comes in the credits scene.

We catch up with Booker in Paris six months after he's been banished from the team due to his betrayal, and as he walks into his place, he's greeted by none other than Quynh who has somehow escaped from the bottom of the ocean.

"It's nice to finally meet you," she tells him, but that's all we get from Quynh's return, so we'll have to wait until the sequel to see if she's out for vengeance or whether she just wants to be reunited with Andy.

Rucka has already written a second Old Guard comic book called Force Multiplied that also starts with Quynh's return.

To give a tease of what to expect, the comic book sequel sees Quynh reveal that she thinks they've been made immortal to make humanity suffer, rather than to save it, and she wants Andy to join her in her quest, and as her lover again.

But if you want all of the answers and what happens next, you can read the comic as you wait for the potential sequel.

The other major reveal that will have an impact on the sequel is that Andy is now technically no longer an immortal.

She realises this when a stab wound from an earlier fight in church doesn't heal, so now, every battle could technically be her last. Andy believes that it's the arrival of Nile that has led to this massive change.

"I think you showed up when I lost my immortality. So I could see what it was like. So I could remember. Remember what it… what it was like to feel unbreakable. Remarkable. You reminded me there are people still worth fighting for," she explained.

It's one of the biggest changes from the comic book it's based on, but it's a vital one as it adds a tension that could have been missing from a movie about immortal soldiers.

That's about all we know about what the sequel so far, but we do know that Theron's Andy will be sporting a striking new hairstyle. "We needed something that felt like time had passed, so for that, you go with the ol' mullet," Theron explained.

The Old Guard 2 trailer: Any footage from The Old Guard 2 yet?

Filming might have finished on The Old Guard 2, but it'll probably be a while before we see any footage unfortunately as it isn't coming out this year.

The Old Guard is available to watch on Netflix.

