What we know about Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold following Dillon Gabriel's departure

NORMAN — With Dillon Gabriel's announcement that he was moving on, the Jackson Arnold era is set to begin for OU football.

Here is what to know about the Sooners' new quarterback, who figures to get his first career start when the Sooners take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

Jackson Arnold was a five-star recruit

Arnold starred at Denton (Texas) Guyer High, going 28-3 in two seasons as a starter and throwing for more than 7,000 yards with 67 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1,580 yards and 36 scores over his last two seasons.

He was a consensus five-star and top-25 national recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the No. 3 overall prospect by ESPN, No. 6 on On3, No. 10 by 247Spoorts and No. 23 by Rivals.

Jackson Arnold is close friends with Peyton Bowen

Arnold and Peyton Bowen were the centerpieces of OU's 2023 class.

Arnold quickly committed to the Sooners after Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby came to OU in December 2021.

Peyton Bowen, a five-star safety, took longer to come around to the Sooners.

More: Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel likely entering transfer portal; Jackson Arnold era begins

Arnold and Bowen starred together at Denton Guyer, and Bowen looked primed to flip from Notre Dame to OU on signing day. But Bowen announced for Oregon instead.

But Bowen didn't file his paperwork with the Ducks, had a change of heart and the next day signed with OU, where he reunites with Arnold.

The pair have long been close friends.

Jackson Arnold taking the reins as OU QB was the plan all along

While Dillon Gabriel's strong numbers this season may make his departure a surprise, the plan all along was for Gabriel to mentor Arnold for one season and then hand over the reins.

Arnold pushed Gabriel, and Gabriel brought Arnold along.

Venables and Lebby worked Arnold in quickly, not only using him for a significant stretch in the Sooners' season-opening blowout win over Arkansas State, but in spots over the next few games.

Arnold completed all 11 of his passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas State, while also rushing for 39 yards and a score.

But then Gabriel's success and health, and the growth of OU's running game, allowed the Sooners to at least keep open the possibility of Arnold redshirting this season.

Still, Brent Venables left the door open to Gabriel's return for next season, but with Lebby gone, it didn't seem likely Gabriel would stay at OU for another season and if he had, Arnold might've decided to find a place he could start right away.

Jackson Arnold coming out of redshirt

While Dillon Gabriel stayed healthy almost all season, Arnold was forced into action Nov. 18 against BYU when Gabriel suffered a head injury late in the first half.

Arnold took over after halftime, and though the Sooners stayed conservative offensively for much of the half, Arnold came through when it was needed most.

With the Sooners up by a touchdown in the closing minutes, Arnold authored a drive that killed the final 5:08 of the clock to give out the win in Provo.

The drive included several key runs for Arnold, then an on-the-mark completion to Jalil Farooq for eight yards on third-and-8 to all but seal the victory.

Arnold finished that game 5 of 9 for 33 yards passing and rushed for 24 yards.

Arnold never wavered

Even after Lebby left for Mississippi State and the future of the Sooners' offense was thrown into question, Arnold didn't give much serious thought to going elsewhere.

Arnold's father told The Oklahoman that his son had plenty of faith in and a strong connection with new Sooners play-caller Seth Littrell, who will coach quarterbacks.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What to know about Jackson Arnold, OU QB after Dillon Gabriel transfer