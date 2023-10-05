Know your Ohio State foe: Which Maryland Terrapins could give Buckeyes problems

It’s not its stiffest test to the early season, but Ohio State Football will be challenged at home this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Terps enter the game undefeated at 5-0, and just on the outside of both major polls. Head coach, Mike Locksley, has taken a few years to get the program to where he wants it, but it looks like he has it going in the right direction now.

Due to that, the Terrapins have more than a few players that will give Ohio State some issues this Saturday. Find out below who the Buckeyes will have to stop if they want to stay undefeated and move along a journey it hopes ends with some confetti and trophies.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

For fairly obvious reasons, when Tagovailoa goes, so does this Maryland offense. We all witnessed it last year when he threw for 293 yards and two scores against the Buckeyes, having the Terps within 3 points midway through the fourth quarter. Two straight seasons with over 3,000 yards passing and he’s well on his way for a third. Tagovailoa isn’t as dynamic as his big brother Tua, but he’s still a pretty solid quarterback.

Linebacker Caleb Wheatland

The sophomore has made the most of his starting opportunity, especially since Big Ten play started. All his sacks have been in the last two games and he is tied for third on the team in tackles. Wheatland has a bigger frame and will come off the edge on blitzes or clean up in the run game. The offensive line will have to know where he’s lined up at all times.

Running back Roman Hemby

Solid, but not spectacular, Hemby will get plenty of touches on Saturday. It will come from a variety of ways, and whether through handoffs or as the check down, he moves the chains. Hemby is more of a plodding back, but one that can still create some issues. The Buckeye linebackers will have their hands full trying to stop him.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still

Three picks on the season puts Still tied for No. 2 nationally. Although Kyle McCord has been great since Game 1 with not throwing the ball to the other team, Still will present a great challenge. Will he trail Marvin Harrison Jr. or will he roam trying to make plays? Regardless, McCord needs to keep at least one eye on where Still is lining up.

Trio of wide receivers plus a tight end

Like Ohio State, the Maryland offense hinges on its wide receivers and tight ends. Jeshaun Jones, Tai Felton, and Kaden Prather each have at least 18 receptions and over 250 yards. Tight end Corey Dyches also hits the 18 catch mark, with 214 yards. The Buckeye secondary will be tested by this group, and we will find out if the strides they have made are for real.

