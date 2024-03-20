What to know about Northwestern, Illinois and potential upsets as you fill out a March Madness bracket

It's time for March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, and two Illinois teams will play in the opening rounds hoping to capture some March magic and go on a deep run.

Here's what to know about Northwestern and Illinois, as well as our three upset picks, heading into the NCAA Tournament and March Madness.

What to know about Northwestern

It wasn't that Northwestern wanted to lose to Wisconsin and go one-and-done in the Big Ten Tournament.

But, it wasn't the worst thing that could've happened, all things considered.

NU is limping into the NCAA Tournament, missing starters and key contributors as its historic season moves into the postseason against Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

FAU was a Final Four team last season and returns plenty of starters, giving the Wildcats a tough opponent. It's also a bad match up for Northwestern, as FAU shoots the ball well with its experienced set of guards.

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on February 18, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Northwestern does not defend the perimeter and opposing 3-point shooting well.

It also hurts the ‘Cats that they’ll be without some size in the post. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said during a pre-tournament press availability Wednesday that forward Matt Nicholson will be out for Northwestern this weekend. Guard Ty Berry has been out since injuring his knee against Nebraska.

That hurts NU's front court depth. The 7-footer averaged five points per game and four rebounds per game. That puts pressure on Blake Preston and Nick Martinelli to pick up the defensive and rebounding slack.

This puts the onus on star point guard Boo Buie, but even more so on Buie's supporting cast. If Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg can supplement Buie's scoring with their own scoring, Northwestern will have a chance.

What to know about Illinois

Winning the Big Ten Tournament bumped Illinois up from a No. 4 seed to a No. 3 seed, and that was a big move.

The Illini have a path to the Sweet Sixteen with some favorable match ups, starting with Morehead State. Illinois, under Brad Underwood, has never made a Sweet Sixteen.

Illinois has the players to simply run over Morehead State. The Eagles like to control the tempo of the game, but so did Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament and Illinois made them pay by forcing turnovers.

Should the Illini advance and play No. 6 seed BYU, barring any upsets, Illinois matches up well with the Cougars, too. BYU plays a slower game, and Illinois has the chance to go from zero to 60 at any given moment. Speeding up BYU would take away a chance for the Cougars to get warm from 3-point range, too, which is something BYU does very well.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 17: Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood raises the trophy after the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament championship game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini on March 17, 2024, at the the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Terrence Shannon Jr. is a reason why, as he might be the fastest player in transition in the nation. Marcus Domask is as solid as they come at point guard, and his big game against Wisconsin - 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds - is proof he can show up when it matters most.

Illinois also has three players that average at least five rebounds per game. That's controlling the glass the right way.

Win two games, and Illinois makes a Sweet Sixteen. That's the next step forward for Underwood's program.

Fox 32's March Madness upset specials

Consider these teams if you're looking for an upset or three when making your brackets this week:

McNeese State

The Cowboys are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 22 years. Thank Will Wade for that.

The former LSU coach won 30 games in his first season in Lake Charles, showing off his coaching mettle. What makes it even more difficult is how McNeese plays.

Standing in their way is Gonzaga, which takes care of the ball well, but Gonzaga has underwhelmed this season compared to past top-seeded years. Take this into account: The Cowboys force turnovers, score points off those turnovers and shoot well from beyond the arc.

Those are the ingredients for an upset.

Colorado State, to the Sweet Sixteen?

Sure, Virginia played an abysmal game. You could argue it set basketball offenses back to the 1970s.

But, don't take away from what Colorado State can do. The Rams are efficient on offense and defense, making them dangerous this time of year.

Against Texas, CSU will have its hands full. However, the Longhorns will need to play a complete game to beat Colorado State, something Texas has struggled with this year. After that, Tennessee would loom should the Volunteers beat St. Peters's.

CSU has what it takes to bust some brackets this year.

James Madison, over Wisconsin?

It was the opening night of college basketball when James Madison took down Michigan State.

Everyone pointed fingers and laughed at MSU then, but now that laughing has subsided. The Dukes are real, winning 31 games this year and entering the Top 25 at one point.

James Madison is aggressive on both sides of the ball, which could mire Wisconsin in a rut. The Badgers have been an inconsistent defensive team, and give up a high number of 3-pointers. JMU's aggressive offense makes 8.8 3-pointers per game.

Don't sleep on the Dukes.