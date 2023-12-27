What to know as No. 8 Oregon football takes on No. 23 Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

No. 8 Oregon (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 23 Liberty (13-0, 8-0 CUSA)

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Where: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Arizona

How to watch: ESPN

Odds: Oregon is favored by 17.5

Now a few weeks removed from seeing its College Football Playoff hopes dashed, No. 8 Oregon football has shifted its focus past National Signing Day and the transfer portal window to its second Fiesta Bowl in the last four years, and its fourth overall, on New Year’s Day against the No. 23 Liberty Flames.

Despite missing out on a national title hunt, the Ducks still have much to play for. If Oregon wins, it would be just the sixth 12-win season in program history and would tie for the second most wins in a season with the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2019 teams.

Oregon’s game on New Year’s Day is also a chance for younger players to get more meaningful reps and game action before spring ball and the 2024 season.

“Every one of these games you’re going to see someone that probably hasn’t made a huge impact throughout the season that shows up in a bowl game,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “I’m excited to see the progress they make over these next several weeks and then the opportunity to get on the field and make an impact.”

Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs the ball for a touchdown while being pursued by the New Mexico State Aggies defense during the fourth quarter at Williams Stadium Dec. 1, 2023, in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Playing just one of four undefeated teams in FBS, the Ducks are not underestimating their foe — the highest ranked non-Power Five team that gets an automatic berth into a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

The Flames lead college football, averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is a former four-star recruit and is one of just five players in college football to account for more than 40 touchdowns, along with Oregon’s Bo Nix, with 43 individual scores.

“Really talented team that runs the ball extremely well,” Lanning said. “The quarterback, that is really elusive and creates big plays. An explosive offense, they’re really successful. There’s a reason they’re undefeated.”

A chance at history for Bo Nix

The fifth-year starter and two-year captain of the Ducks at quarterback has a chance at several program and national records in what will be an NCAA record 61st start in the Fiesta Bowl.

The 2023 Pac-12 offensive player of the year has a chance to break Mac Jones’ (Alabama) 2020 completion percentage record of 77.4%. Nix currently sits at 77.2%.

If his career passing efficiency rating stands at 176.3, it would set a new Pac-12 record, previously held by Oregon QB Marcus Mariota (171.8).

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

In the Oregon record book, if Nix passes for more than 309 yards he would pass Mariota’s single-season passing yards record set in 2014. He’s already passed Mariota’s single season completions record with 335 so far, and with three touchdown passes would break Mariota’s 2014 record of 42.

To date, Nix has completed 336 of his 435 pass attempts for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving scores a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

One last time to watch Bucky Irving in Oregon gear

The two-year starter transfer from Minnesota has had as good of a stretch as any Duck in program history.

After declaring for the NFL draft as an early entrant earlier in December, Lanning confirmed Irving would still play in the Fiesta Bowl one last time as a Duck.

The junior is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher in a single season and has scored 15 touchdowns on the ground and another five more receiving over two seasons in Eugene. Irving has averaged 6.5 yards per carry as a Duck and totaled nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage.

Irving is just the sixth Duck to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, with CJ Verdell being the last in 2018-19.

Per game statistical comparison of Oregon and Liberty

Scoring offense: Oregon, 44.2 points per game; Liberty, 40.8

Scoring defense: Oregon, 17.3 points per game; Liberty, 22.7

Total offense: Oregon, 526.6 yards per game; Liberty, 514.9

Total defense: Oregon, 320.3 yards per game; Liberty, 356.4

Rushing offense: Oregon, 183.85 yards per game; Liberty, 302.92

Rushing defense: Oregon, 97.54 yards per game; Liberty, 111.62

Pass offense: Oregon, 342.8 yards per game; Liberty, 212

Pass defense: Oregon, 222.8 yards per game; Liberty, 244.8

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-9; Liberty, plus-9

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 50.69%; Liberty, 50.34%

Opponent third-down conversion: Oregon, 35.2%; Liberty, 36.99%

Penalties: Oregon, 7 per game; Liberty, 6.3

