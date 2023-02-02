What you should know about the No. 22 Indiana basketball vs. No. 1 Purdue matchup

The No. 22 (USA Today) Indiana Hoosiers host the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten's biggest rivalry game.

Indiana (15-7, 6-5) is coming off a loss to Maryland that snapped a 5-game winning streak. Trayce Jackson-Davis did everything he could (18 points, 20 rebounds) but got little help. Jalen Hood-Schifino had a rough night (1-of-14 from the field). IU is 11-1 at home this season, the loss coming to Northwestern.

In Big Ten play, IU is shooting 39.1% on 3-pointers, 69.8% on free throws on significantly fewer attempts than its opponents, and owns +4.6 in rebound margin and -3.4 in turnover margin.

Purdue (22-1, 11-1) ran its winning streak to 9 games with an 80-60 victory over Penn State. In a bit of a twist, Mason Gillis came off the bench to make a Mackey Arena-record 9 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 29 points. Zach Edey added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Purdue is undefeated on the road.

In Big Ten play, Purdue makes 37.4% of its 3-pointers, 75.3% of its free throws on almost double the attempts of its opponents, and owns a +10.1 rebound margin and a -1.5 turnover margin.

Clash of the titans:Who is college basketball's best big? Edey, TJD will meet

Trayce Jackson-Davis approaches Indiana basketball milestones

Indiana's senior big man has 1,959 career points, 20 behind Alan Henderson for 7th in Hoosiers history. TJD is has 1,010 rebounds, 21 behind Kent Benson for 3rd. Jackson-Davis owns IU's career blocked shots record with 236.

His 2022-23 averages are 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocked shots. He takes 26% of the Hoosiers' shots in conference play, in which he has committed 19 fouls.

Zach Edey is a Player of the Year frontrunner

Edey is averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game, playing a team-leading 31.3 minutes. He is shooting 61.7% from the field and 73.2% on free throws. He takes 27% of the Boilers' shots in Big Ten play, in which he has committed 18 fouls.

Story continues

Indiana basketball vs. Purdue time, TV, radio

Time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: ESPN

Radio: IU broadcast is on 105.1 FM in Bloomington and 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, and SiriusXM Channel 372; Purdue broadcast is on 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, and SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, and here.

Indiana vs. Purdue history

The teams split last season's games, both winning narrowly at home. This is the first matchup when both teams are ranked since 2016.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Purdue basketball time, TV in Big Ten action