What we know about Nick Saban's replacement at Alabama: Who is the odds on favorite?

Ever since Nick Saban announced his departure as Alabama head coach, Texas fans have gone from proud of having handed the legend his last loss at home to slightly nervous that the Crimson Tide might try to steal away their head coach.

Rumors have swirled since the announcements, with candidates being thrown out left and right. We don't know exactly who's talked to who yet, but here's everything we do know about the current search and what the potential candidates — including Texas' Steve Sarkisian — might do.

Possible candidates for Alabama's next head coach

As of this afternoon, Washington's Kalen DeBoer is the heavy favorite to succeed Saban in Tuscaloosa with the top five in betting odds on BetOnline.AG looking like this:

-110 Kalen DeBoer +150 Mike Norvell +200 Steve Sarkisian +350 Dan Lanning +500 Lane Kiffin

Lanning isn't an option anymore, and the odds have changed. However, here is how each candidate is connected to the job and their potential buyout.

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, left, and Texas' Steve Sarkisian, right, both have been mentioned nationally as potential candidates Alabama might pursue for its head coaching vacancy. Alabama's Nick Saban is retiring.

Washington's Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer has no previous experience working with Saban, but the Washington head coach's name has slowly been creeping into conversations about the Alabama job.

He led the Huskies to the 2023 CFP championship game and an undefeated regular season. He's 25-3 with the Huskies and 104-12 for his career. While the other candidates on the list have experience working at Alabama, DeBoer is one of the hottest names in college football right now.

DeBoer's agent is Jimmy Sexton, who's also Saban's agent, and it's reported that the Washington coach has not signed an extension despite having had opportunities to do so. His buyout price would be $12 million.

Florida State's Mike Norvell

Norvell and his program at Florida State were a Jordan Travis injury away from making the CFB playoff this season. The native Texan has never coached in the SEC but has developed a reputation for recruiting through the portal and developing with his work in Florida.

Part of the reason that Norvell and the Seminoles missed the cut this season was because of their conference. Despite being undefeated, the CFP selection committee decided that one-loss SEC Alabama was the better choice over an undefeated ACC team missing its starting quarterback. The coach wouldn't have to deal with the conference conflict in the SEC.

Norvell has just a $4 million buyout, making him one of the more attractive financial options with Alabama looking at head coaches.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian

One of Saban's former assistants, the connection between the two runs quite deep. After Sarkisian's alcohol problems cost him his USC coaching job in 2015, he was hired as an offensive analyst by Alabama the following year.

The two formed a friendship and Sarkisian has expressed his thanks many times to the Alabama legend for giving him a shot when it seemed nobody wanted to. Sarkisian was named offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left and he returned to the position in 2019-20 after a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Saban respects Sarkisian and at one point reportedly wished for him to succeed him in Tuscaloosa whenever he eventually departed.

More: If Alabama pursues Texas' Steve Sarkisian, should Sarkisian consider it? | Bohls, Golden

In his third season with Texas, Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a CFP semifinal appearance and a 12-2 record. A buyout for Sarkisian would be $5 million, according to his contract.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

Kiffin spent four year as Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2013-17. He's an experienced coach who has a 95-49 record in his years at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and his current job, Ole Miss.

Despite the experience he has with the program, the way Kiffin left Alabama was abrupt and jarring. He and the program mutually parted ways after the 2017 season and Kiffin took the job as head coach of FAU. It was also reported that Saban had problems with his former coach's immaturity during their time in Tuscaloosa.

The connection that Kiffin has with Alabama is undeniable, but there are still questions about whether Alabama would want him. The Ole Miss coach's buyout is not available for the public eye.

Oregon's Dan Lanning

Lanning used to be a former graduate assistant under Saban and helped the Crimson Tide win a national title in 2015. Afterward, he joined Georgia in 2018 as a linebackers coach before eventually being promoted to defensive coordinator.

It's been nearly three years since Lanning became Oregon's head coach, yet succeeding Saban at Alabama might be too attractive of an offer to reject. There were some reports that he had flown to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night, but CBS Sports' Josh Pate reported that to be false.

Lanning also announced on social media Thursday that he would be staying with Oregon, killing his potential candidacy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: If not Steve Sarkisian, who might replace Nick Saban at Alabama?