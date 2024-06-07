What to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup Final, including how to watch

The NHL's Stanley Cup Final is set to begin this weekend.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will face off beginning Saturday, June 8, in hopes of becoming the next NHL champions.

The Panthers are looking for a major comeback after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals last year. Should the Oilers take home the trophy, they'll become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.

Here's what to know about the upcoming finals.

When is the next game in the Stanley Cup Final?

The first game of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

What's the full schedule of the Stanley Cup Final?

Game 1: Edmonton at Florida, June 8, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, June 10, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, June 13, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, June 15, 8 p.m. ET

The teams will also meet in these games if necessary:

Game 5: Edmonton at Florida, June 18, 8 p.m. ET

Game 6: Florida at Edmonton, June 21, 8 p.m. ET

Game 7: Edmonton at Florida, June 24, 8 p.m. ET

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Final?

All games in the Stanley Cup Final will air live on ABC and ESPN+.

