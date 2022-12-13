What to know about NFL's December League Meeting today 'NFL Now'
NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Peliissero and Judy Battista hop on 'NFL Now' to discuss the agenda of the NFL's December League Meeting.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Trent Williams explained why Brock Purdy's success comes from his background and previous coaching.
Unique is the word Bob Stoops kept returning to as he shared a few Mike Leach stories on Monday. Leach, Mississippi State's coach, died at age 61.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Jared Goff is suddenly an option for the Lions in 2023.
The Patriots could have aired it out on Monday night to stick it to Arizona DC Vance Joseph. But as Phil Perry writes, the offense seems committed to a low-risk approach that won't lose them games -- yet leaves little margin for error.
Why let the facts get in the way of a good story? It was indeed a good story. And, indeed, the facts don’t support it. As pointed out by MDS, Peyton Manning said during last night’s ManningCast that, to cap the 1998 season, Patriots coach Bill Belichick added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the Pro [more]
Not only did the 49ers send a message in their dominant win against the Buccaneers, but George Kittle made history in the process.
Denny Carter helps you head into your fantasy playoffs with the strongest-possible bench stashes. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)