What you need to know for NASCAR Awards week in downtown Nashville

NASCAR will storm into the streets of downtown Nashville as the 2021 NASCAR Champion’s Week festivities kick off on Tuesday and run through Thursday’s NASCAR Awards ceremony (airing on Sat., Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The three-day event will celebrate the 2021 champions from the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, which include Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team (Cup), Daniel Hemric and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team (Xfinity) and Ben Rhodes and the No. 99 ThorSport Racing team (Truck).

In addition, the champions of the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion will be in attendance, making appearances during the “NASCAR Street Party at the Ryman presented by PNC Bank” at the Ryman Auditorium, which runs Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 04: Martin Truex Jr. performs a burnout during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Burnouts on Broadway on December 04, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Whether you plan on attending the events in Nashville or watching from home, the party will be on full display with a few marquee highlights:

“Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash” will take place on Wednesday as all 16 Cup Series drivers, the Xfinity Series champion, Camping World Truck Series champion and ARCA Menards Series champion hit the street in their race cars under the neon lights of Broadway, Dec. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT. The event will air on Sat., Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The celebration is bookended with the formal postseason NASCAR Awards ceremony at the Music City Center on Thursday, which will air on Sat., Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

For more information on Champion‘s Week, including a more detailed schedule, please visit www.nascar.com/championsweek.