What we know about NASCAR Arcade Rush and the NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen update

To say the least, it’s been a busy 24 hours on the NASCAR gaming front.

On Tuesday, the announcement of NASCAR Arcade Rush landed with a launch planned for later this year. The game will be available on PC as well as most major consoles including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Then on Wednesday morning, the long awaited Next-Gen update for NASCAR Heat 5 appeared online, finally bringing the 2022 Season Expansion DLC to players after months of delays and rumors. The update can be found and purchased online store, but content was not yet playable. According to Steam’s website, the update is scheduled to go live on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Game details for Arcade Rush were limited though an accompanying image depicts three stock cars from different eras as well as a UFO. While NASCAR Heat 5 can be considered a racing simulation, NASCAR Arcade Rush will offer gameplay that is much more fantastical and of the arcade variety, as its name indicates. That includes jumps, nitro boosts and the promise that “other surprises” are coming. Cars and drivers will also be completely customizable.

In NASCAR Heat 5, players may race as current drivers including driving the No. 9 of Chase Elliott, the No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr., the No. 23 of Bubba Wallace etc. The new update will include the 2022 paint schemes and teams for each driver in his inaugural season in the Gen 7 cars.

Here are a few things gamers can expect from both the new video game and the Heat 5 update.

NASCAR QNA: From Nashville to Watkins Glen and beyond, busy weekend coming up

Advertisement

THROUGH THE GEARS: Chase Elliott and Chicago Street Race, NASCAR storylines abound in second half

The Bristol Dirt race is included in an update for NASCAR Heat 5.

How much will NASCAR Arcade Rush cost?

The standard cost for the game will be $49.99 though there is a "Project-X" bundle for $59.99 that includes an additional car model and extra customizable options including paint schemes and themed driver suits among others.

What consoles will NASCAR Arcade Rush be available on?

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

What game modes will NASCAR Arcade Rush support?

A career mode in the Cup Series will be in the game as well as options for a Quick Race and a Time Attack mode. The game will also come with a head-to-head, local multiplayer capability and online races will support up to 12 racers.

Advertisement

Daytona International Speedway among the tracks included with NASCAR Arcade Rush

While a full list was not revealed, the official release listed Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway among the tracks that will be in the game.

What drivers will be included in NASCAR Arcade Rush?

If you're wondering whether you'll get to pilot the No. 9 car like Chase Elliott or the No. 8 car like Kyle Busch, well, so are we! The latest release did not detail that information.

How much does the NASCAR Heat 5 update cost?

$9.99

Advertisement

What will be included in the NASCAR Heat 5 update?

The Bristol Dirt race will be included in the 2022 Season Expansion DLC and it will also include the Next-Gen cars, complete with updated bodies and paint schemes from last season.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Arcade Rush announced and NASCAR Heat 5 Next Gen update lands