What to know about Murray State at South Dakota

Oct. 5—MURRAY STATE (2-2) AT SOUTH DAKOTA (3-1)

WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion

TV: Midco Sports

RADIO: KQSF-FM 95.7 (Sioux Falls), Coyote Sports Network

STREAMING: ESPN+

RECORD LAST YEAR: Murray State 2-9; USD 3-8

SERIES: First meeting

LAST WEEK: Murray State defeated Indiana State 30-28, South Dakota defeated North Dakota State 24-19

RANKINGS: MSU is unranked, USD is No. 15

COACHES: MSU — Dean Hood (fourth year, 15-18); USD — Bob Nielson (eighth year, 35-43)

Coming off a historic win over North Dakota State last week, South Dakota returns home for the 106th Dakota Days football game. History has favored USD on D-Days, as the Coyotes boast a 67-33-5 record in Homecoming games.

However, first-year Missouri Valley Football Conference member Murray State looks to spoil the day, as it enters the DakotaDome for its first Valley conference road game. The Racers are fresh off a narrow 30-28 win over Indiana State last week.

In nonconference play, MSU took its lumps against FBS opponents Louisville and Middle Tennessee, but played well against the Sycamores in the conference opener. The Racers jumped out to a 23-7 lead in the third quarter, then clinched the win on a 37-yard pass from quarterback DJ Williams to Cole Rusk to lead by double-digits in the fourth quarter.

Williams, who was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021, missed the majority of 2022 with an injury, but appears to have returned to form this season. The dual-threat quarterback has completed 60.5% of his passes for 523 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games.

Williams is complemented by a rushing attack that averages 4.2 yards yards a carry, headed by Cortezz Jones, who has 37 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

"They're a balanced offensive football team," USD coach Bob Nielson said. "They've got an athletic quarterback who runs around and throws it. I like their running backs a lot. I think they have a good rushing football team and a good offensive line."

The Racers' defense has forced five interceptions this season, including two by safety Zayteak McGhee and an interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Chris Hill. MSU's main objective is the bring pressure to the backfield, and it has forced 17 tackles for loss and four sacks through four games.

"Style-wise, they're a little bit more like Missouri and St. Thomas in terms of what they do," Nielson said. "We have to be prepared for more pressure looks, and be able to execute against those looks."