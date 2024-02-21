What to know about modified College Football Playoff and what's coming next

The 12-team College Football Playoff evolved before it ever debuted.

The expanded playoff that's set to launch this season originally had been devised as a 6+6 format. That is, automatic bids for the six-best conference champions, plus six at-large bids.

But, after that format got approved, realignment crippled the Pac-12.

So, on Tuesday, the CFP Board of Managers voted to change the playoff to a 5+7 format – automatic bids for the five-best conference champions, plus seven at-large bids. The CFP contract lasts another two seasons. For 2026 and beyond, the playoff is a blank slate, with no approved format.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams react to this modified 12-team playoff format and speculate as to what might be in store for the playoff beginning with the '26 season.

This much seems likely: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will have an influential voice in shaping the playoff's future, just as he swung a big stick in determining this 12-team playoff format.

Here's some reaction to this 5+7 format:

ADAMS: This is another reminder of the Pac-12's demise. Realignment did more than reshape conference affiliations. It reshaped the playoff. This format change became inevitable after the Pac-12 became the Pac-2. This additional at-large bid is good for the SEC and perhaps the Big Ten, too. Considering the SEC will earn one automatic bid and now be eligible for as many as seven at-large bids, I think it's reasonable to believe five SEC teams will qualify for the playoff this season.

TOPPMEYER: I thought the 6+6 format for the 12-team playoff was a thing of beauty. Symmetrical. Accessible. Balanced. A spot for the Group of Five. Preserved value for conference championship games. Enough at-large bids to make for a vigorous playoff race without utterly watering down the regular season. Alas, the Pac-12's doom prevented it from happening. This 5+7 format is the next-best thing. I like that a minimum of five conferences will be represented. I also like that first-round byes will be reserved for conference champions. This tweak reflects the reality of the new landscape: The Power Five became the Power Four.

What's coming in 2026?

ADAMS: I don't know what's coming, but here's what I don't want to see: a 16-team playoff. Twelve is fine, but if you keep expanding, at some point, the regular season loses meaning. In a 16-team playoff, would half of the SEC teams make the playoff? Reach that point, and it's hard to maintain the charade that every game matters.

TOPPMEYER: Like my cohost, I would not be in favor of a 16-team format. I don't know what's coming, but I think I know what's not coming: Any format that doesn't satisfy the SEC. If the CFP wants to keep the SEC in the fold, then its managers will have to agree to a format Sankey can get behind. So, expect whatever comes next to be really, really favorable to the SEC and the Big Ten.

