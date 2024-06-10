All you need to know about the Minnesota high school golf state meets

Jun. 10—GIRLS

When: Noon, Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12

Where: Bunker Hills, Coon Rapids

Local teams: none; Northfield is the Section 1 champion.

Local individuals (first round tee time): Ailani Thiravong, Fr., Austin (12:16 p.m.).

Last year: Maple Grove won the team championship (315-310 — 625). Section 1 champ Lakeville South placed fifth (347-328 — 675). Winona's Marin Keller was the lone local qualifier; she placed 39th (83-83 — 166). Simley's Reese McCauley was the medalist (68-68 — 136).

This week's outlook: Six of the top seven finsihers from last year's state meet are back, including McCauley, who has committed to play at the University of Minnesota. Maple Grove senior Amelia Morton, who placed third at state last year, won the Section 5-3A title on May 28 and helped the Crimson qualify for state as a team. Austin freshman Ailani Thiravong has qualified for state for the first time. She brings an 80.7 scoring average into the state meet.

------BOYS

When: 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12

Where: Bunker Hills, Coon Rapids

Local teams (first-round tee times): Rochester Mayo, Tim Sexton, Jr. (9:05 a.m.); Will Smith, Sr. (8:56 a.m.); Mikkel Norby, Sr. (8:29 a.m.); Dylan Maday, Sr. (8:20 a.m.); Rees Grimsrud, Sr. (8:47 a.m.); Will Gyarmaty, So. (8:11 a.m.)

Local individuals (first-round tee time): Brennan Weckwerth, So., Century (7:46 a.m.).

Last year: Section 1 champion Rochester Mayo (315-301 — 616) placed a respectable fifth in a tightly bunched field. Edina pulled away with the team title (298-286 — 584), but the next five teams were separated by just 15 strokes. Mayo's Tim Sexton (74-74 — 148) and Isaac Ahn (73-75) tied for 17th individually, both shooting 148.

This week's outlook: Defending state champion Edina was knocked off in the Section 6 meet by an outstanding Benilde-St. Margaret's team that shot a two-round total of 282-291 — 573, or 14 shots better than Edina's 587. Mayo has thrived this season with a veteran lineup featuring four seniors, a junior and a sophomore. Junior Tim Sexton has led the way, including winning medalist honors (72-70 — 142) at the Section 1 meet. Century's Brennan Weckwerth was just two shots back, finishing as the section runner-up (74-70 — 144). Weckwerth is making his first trip to state after missing out by just one stroke as a freshman.

GIRLS

When: Noon, Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Local team (first-round tee times): Lake City, Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Sr. (1:35 p.m.); Ella Matzke, Sr. (1:26 p.m.); Mattie Mears, Jr. (1:17 p.m.); Alayna Atkinson, So. (12:59 p.m.); Taylor Davidson, Fr. (12:50 p.m.); Olivia Ohlhaber, So. (12:41 p.m.).

Local individuals (first-round tee times): Calie Dockter, Sr., Byron (12:32 p.m.); Marin Keller, Sr., Winona (12:24 p.m.); Olivia Cordes, Jr., Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12:24 p.m.); Lydia Flotterud, Jr., Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue (12:08 p.m.); Hallie Johnson, So., Red Wing (12:16 p.m.).

Last year: Lake City came oh-so-close to a third consecutive state championship, shooting 322-332 — 654 to finish as the state runner-up by just three shots. Pequot Lakes (329-322 — 651) won the team title. Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (75-82) and Ella Matzke (82-75) tied for eighth place, both shooting 157. Byron's Calie Dockter placed 15th, with a 79-82 — 161.

This week's outlook: Lake City's quest for a third state title in four seasons will be a challenge, but the Tigers have never backed down from a challenge. Detroit Lakes has moved down from Class 3A to Class 2A this season; the Lakers shot 320-312 — 632 to win the Section 8-2A title. Pequot Lakes is also back in the state meet after winning the Section 6-2A title. Nine of the top 14 individuals are back at state this week, including Windhorst Knudsen (a finalist for the 2024 Miss Golf Award) and Matzke, who tied for eighth last year. Detroit Lakes senior Hannah Knoop is also in the field; she placed 10th at the Class 3A state meet last year. The Lakers' six players all finished in the top 11 at the Section 8-2A meet.

------BOYS

When: 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Local team (first-round tee times): Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Collin Fogarty, Jr. (9:05 a.m.); Cameron Bruns, Sr. (8:47 a.m.); Josh Scripture, So. (8:29 a.m.); Garett Sperber, Sr. (8:56 a.m.); Jag Foster, So. (8:20 a.m.); Logan Schurke, So. (8:11 a.m.).

Local individuals (first-round tee times): Braxton Berlin, Jr., Lake City (7:54 a.m.); Colton Rich, Jr., Lourdes (8:02 a.m.); Noah Wallerich, Sr., Lake City (7:46 a.m.).

Last year: Totino-Grace won the team title (299-299 — 598). Section 1-2A champ Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa placed sixth (319-320 — 639). La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter was the top local individual finisher, shooting 75-73 — 148 to tie for fifth. Lourdes' Colton Rich placed 10th (74-76 — 150), and PIZM's Michael Scripture tied for 16th (79-73 — 152).

This week's outlook: PIZM has four players back who were in last year's state tournament lineup — Fogarty, Bruns, Sperber and Scripture. They helped the Wildcats overcome an eight-shot deficit to Albert Lea after the first round of the section meet two weeks ago to earn a fourth straight trip to state. Fogarty enters state with momentum, having earned medalist honors at the Section 1 meet, shooting 75-74 — 149. Of the Section 1 golfers who are returning to state this year, Lourdes' junior Colton Rich was the top finisher a year ago (10th).

GIRLS

When: Noon, Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Local team (first-round tee times): Fillmore Central, Myleigh Scheevel, Jr. (1:35 p.m.); Aubrey Larson, Sr. (1:26 p.m.); Lily Miller, Jr. (1:17 p.m.); Annika Mensink, Jr. (12:59 p.m.); Ella Dahly, Jr. (12:50 p.m.); Maddie Topness, So. (12:41 p.m.).

Local individuals (first-round tee times): Carly Bronson, So., Hayfield (12:32 p.m.); Addison McCabe, 7th, Lanesboro (12:24 p.m.); Ellie McCabe, Jr., Lanesboro (12:32 p.m.); Gabby Tangren, Fr., LeRoy-Ostrander/Grand Meadow (Noon); Kristen Watson, Sr., Hayfield (12:16 p.m.).

Last year: Section 1-1A champ Fillmore Central came within an eyelash of capturing a state championship. The Falcons shot a two-day score of 342-355 — 697, finishing just one shot behind state champion Lac qui Parle Valley (350-346 — 696). Fillmore Central was led by senior Courtney Hershberger, the individual state runner-up, shooting 81-83 — 164. She finished three shots back of medalist Raquelle Nelson of Legacy Christian (79-82 — 161). Fillmore Central's Myleigh Scheevel placed ninth (171), Chloe Morem placed 14th (88-92 — 180) and Aubrey Larson 17th (92-90 — 182).

This week's outlook: Fillmore Central will get a chance to a state championship, but Lac qui Parle Valley won't be here to defend its title. Dawson-Boyd knocked it off in the Section 5 meet, beating the defending state champs by 24 strokes. The Falcons are a veteran group. Though they lost Hershberger and Chloe Morem to graduation last spring, they'll have four players in the lineup this week who have played in at least one state meet: Lily Miller, Myleigh Scheevel, Aubrey Larson and Annika Mensink. Scheevel placed third at state last year, Miller and Larson tied for 16th. Scheevel won the Section 1 meet two weeks ago, with Larson finishing second. Miller (sixth) and Mensink (seventh) also made the top 10. Hayfield's Bronson and Watson are both repeat state meet qualifiers.

------BOYS

When: 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Local team (first-round tee times): Fillmore Central, Aiden Arnold, Jr. (9:05 a.m.); Luke Hellickson, Sr. (8:20 a.m.); Brock Sikkink, Jr. (8:47 a.m.); Brody Srsen, Fr. (8:56 a.m.); Anthony Kiehne, Jr. (8:11 a.m.); Josh Haugerud, Jr. (8:29 a.m.).

Local individuals (first-round tee times): Jack Brogle, Fr., Lanesboro (8:02 a.m.); Nick Edland, Sr., Southland (8:02 a.m.); Ethan Knutson, Sr., Houston (7:38 a.m.); Coen Abel, 7th, Blooming Prairie (7:38 a.m.); Sam Lafleur, 8th, Rushford-Peterson (7:30 a.m.).

Last year: Lakeview shot 322-314 — 636 to win the state title by seven shots over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Section 1-1A champ Fillmore Central finished fourth (331-323 — 654); the Falcons were led by senior star Jake Fishbaugher, who finished as the individual state runner-up (68-73 — 151), finishing just two shots behind medalist Cole Witherow of New Life Academy. Hayfield's Sam Tucker and Southland's Nick Edland tied for 15th (156).

This week's outlook: Defending state champion Lakeview returns to state this year after handily winning the Section 3 championship. So is last year's runner-up Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, which shot a 610 to win the Section 7 championship by 109 shots over runner-up Nevis two weeks ago. Fillmore Central returns to state as a team, with five players back who were in the lineup last June — Kiehne, Hellickson, Arnold, Srsen and Sikkink. Lakeview junior Carson Boe and Martin County West senior Hunter Schmidt are the top returning players, having tied for third last season. Both won section medalist honors two weeks ago in their section meets. Southland senior Nick Edland is the top returning Section 1 golfer; he tied for 15th last year. Blooming Prairie's Abel, a seventh-grader, and R-P's Lafleur, an eighth-grader, are at state for the first time. Lanesboro's Brogle, just a freshman, is at state for a second time. He is the Section 1 medalist and placed 49th at state last spring (81-89 — 170).