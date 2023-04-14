Get to know Mike Boone: How the Broncos RB can mesh with Texans’ offense

The Houston Texans are in the midst of a completing a rebuild.

Part of the job is gathering the materials to pull it off, namely free agents on short-term deals.

Among the Texans’ most surprising signings was veteran running back Mike Boone, who spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos as valuable depth in their backfield.

Broncos Wire managing Jon Heath provided insight as to how Boone might be able to help out in new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s offense. Here is a look at a different perspective on the Boone signing.

What was Boone's biggest strength last season?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dameon Pierce put up great numbers for the Texans last season, and they signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary. Thus, Boone will face an uphill battle just to tote the rock inside NRG Stadium.

Nonetheless, Heath told us that this is a situation that Boone has been in before, and that he has a track record of making the most out of every opportunity that has been given to him over the years.

“He was quietly productive when given opportunities with the Vikings, averaging 5.3 yards per carry,” Heath explained. “The problem was, he was buried on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in Minnesota. He’s a very serviceable third-string RB.”

As a role player, Boone should see a fair share of carries in the preseason as the Texans’ new coaching staff feels out their available talent ahead of the regular season. If he proves to be an explosive threat against second and third-stringers in exhibition games, expect him to push for the backup role in 2023.

What role did Boone play for Denver last season?

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

While his 4.4 40-yard dash time is a major part of his skillset, Heath made ti clear that Boone was anything but a one-trick pony for the Broncos. He managed to put up better-than-average numbers on the ground at Empower Field at Mile High, but made his presence felt the most as a core part of Denver’s special teams unit.

Story continues

“Boone was expected to take on a slightly-larger role with the Broncos but injuries prevented that from happening,” Heath said. “He missed nine games with injuries in 2021 and eight games in 2022. He was still productive when given opportunities (4.9 yards per carry), but his biggest contributions came on special teams.”

This versatility to contribute both on offense and as a special teamer may prove to be the most valuable aspect of Boone’s signing with Houston. It may not be the most glamorous way to make a name for oneself in the NFL, but the Texans needed help in every phase of the game and Boone’s ability to wear many hats could prove crucial to the team’s success in 2023.

Projecting Boone's development in 2023

texans-sign-broncos-vikings-mike-boone

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While Heath seemed to like Boone’s game overall, he wasn’t so bullish on the talented running back’s projection for 2023. In such a crowded backfield, and especially given the production of their rookie running back last season, Houston doesn’t seem primed to rely on his ball-carrying abilities too much next season.

“With Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary and even Dare Ogunbowale part of an already-crowded backfield, Boone seems unlikely to have a big role in the Texans’ offense,” Heath said. “He will likely compete for third-string duties while featuring on special teams, where he played 150 snaps in 17 games with the Broncos.”

This might be a letdown to some Texans fans who were excited about the team’s signing of Boone in March, but in the modern NFL, anything is possible. Though it may be a long shot to call Boone a breakout candidate now, injuries and unforeseen circumstances may force him into a greater role where he just might thrive if given the opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire