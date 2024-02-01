What you need to know about Michigan football players in the East-West Shrine Bowl, how to watch
It will be one of the last opportunities you’ll get to see outgoing Michigan football players wearing their winged helmets, as several outgoing seniors participate in one of the esteemed NFL showcases.
There are four former Michigan football players who are participating in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl which is held in Frisco, Texas at the practice home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Here are the details you need to know about the game:
Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Where: The Star (Frisco, Tx.)
Channel: NFL Network
Here are the former Wolverines who will be participating in the game on Thursday evening.
WR Cornelius Johnson
2023 statline: 47 catches, 604 yards, 1 touchdown
OT Karsen Barnhart
2023 statline: Started all 15 games, 967 snaps
OT Trente Jones
2023 statline: Started 3 games, 502 snaps
CB Josh Wallace
2023 statline: 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 tackles broken up, 1 fumble forced