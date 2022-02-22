What we know about Michigan coach Juwan Howard's suspension for striking Wisconsin assistant

University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended and fined for throwing a punch at the end of a loss against the Wisconsin Badgers,

The Wolverines will now be without Howard for at least five games as they try to make a push for postseason play. Michigan 14-11 (8-7) has work to do in order to secure a berth in the men's NCAA tournament. Howard apologized for the matter and was also fined. The Big Ten Conference said it supported the discipline.

The Badgers, who had been ranked 15th as of Sunday when the game was played and are now 12th, beat the Wolverines 77-63.

Despite being a former player and having long ties to the university, Howard's behavior could impact his long-term future with the program.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center, reacts after being called for a technical foul during a February game against Iowa.

OPINION: Michigan’s Juwan Howard lucky he avoided harsher punishment

Here's everything you need to know about the Juwan Howard situation at Michigan.

How did the whole thing start?

During a 77-63 Wolverines loss to the Badgers on Sunday, Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard argued in the handshake line and Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, setting off a confrontation between the two teams.

A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/AiWIwyzj8w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 20, 2022

Howard said he was displeased that Gard called timeout with 15 seconds left in the game.

“I didn’t like the timeout being called, and I’ll be totally honest with you: I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially being a large lead," Howard said after the game. "And then to have a timeout be called with three seconds or four seconds to go, you know, I thought that was what I felt wasn’t fair to our guys."

Gard said he called the timeout because his reserves were in the game and were running out of time to get the ball past midcourt.

Story continues

What has been the fallout?

On Monday, Michigan announced that it was suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season. The school also said it was fining Howard $40,000.

The Big Ten said it supported the decision.

Howard could be eligible to return for the Big Ten tournament and any postseason games. The university said that before reinstatement, all parties would meet to "make a final decision" about postseason play.

As of Tuesday, the Wolverines had five games left in the regular season. Those were against Rutgers (Feb. 23), Illinois (27), Michigan State (March 1), Iowa (3) and Ohio State (6).

Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli will fill in for Howard during the suspension and the program's director of basketball operations, Chris Hunter, will be elevated temporarily to the third assistant position.

What has Howard said about the matter?

Howard initially declined to apologize for the incident after the game, but he changed his tune after the university announced its discipline. In a statement released through the university, Howard said "this mistake will never happen again" and he apologized.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard said Monday in a statement. "I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to (Krabbenhoft) and his family, too."

Did anyone else get disciplined or suspended?

The Big Ten also fined Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard $10,000 for the altercation, while Michigan forwards Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath were all suspended for one game for throwing punches.

What has Michigan said about the matter?

The Wolverines' athletic director, Warde Manuel, released a statement when the school announced the suspension and fine.

"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday, Manuel said. "Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light."

Manuel also issued a statement Sunday after the game and called it "totally unacceptable behavior."

What did Wisconsin say?

Director of athletics Chris McIntosh put out a statement that read in part: "Neither Coach Gard nor his staff had any intent to provoke or incite any of what took place. I want to commend those on our staff – and student-athletes – who were trying to de-escalate the situation.

Statement from Wisconsin Athletics pic.twitter.com/Lyo5ai8uHf — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 22, 2022

"Our staff has my complete support, as do our student-athletes. I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a ‘Wisconsin fine’ and not a ‘Greg Gard fine.’ Wisconsin Athletics will assume the responsibility for paying the fine."

What about the Big Ten?

The Big Ten was quick to denounce Howard's actions after the incident and reinforced that Monday in a statement that supported the discipline that was handed down.

"Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," conference commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court."

The conference also had released a statement about an hour and half after the game ended and said it would "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Juwan Howard suspension: What we know