What to know about Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB in Bahamas Bowl: Prediction, players to watch

The Bahamas Bowl is the first bowl game of the 2022 college football bowl season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

What teams are in the Bahamas Bowl?

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB (Alabama-Birmingham). This is the first meeting between these teams.

When and where is the Bahamas Bowl?

Friday, Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

Is the Bahamas Bowl on TV?

ESPN is airing the game.

Miami has to contain UAB’s run game. The RedHawks have allowed 3.93 yards per carry, while the Blazers have averaged 5.97. Prediction: UAB, 27-17.

Scooby Axson: UAB

Jace Evans: UAB

Paul Myerberg: UAB

Erick Smith: Miami (Ohio)

Eddie Timanus: UAB

Dan Wolken: Miami (Ohio)

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: The complete schedule of all 42 college football bowl games

THE BEST: USA TODAY Sports' 2022 All-America college football teams

LOOKAHEAD: Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023

TROPHIES: College football award winners for the 2022 season

Who is favored to win the Bahamas Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

How did Miami (Ohio) get here?

In their regular-season final game, the RedHawks squeaked out a 18-17 win over Ball State to qualify for a bowl game. Quarterback Aveon Smith led the 14-point comeback with his arm and feet, but Miami will have to correct its offensive woes. The RedHawks are averaging 20.2 points per game (113th in the nation) and 4.90 yards per play (122nd in the nation) this season.

How did UAB get here?

The Blazers also qualified for a postseason bowl game in their regular-season finale win over Louisiana Tech 37-27. Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) relied heavily on the rushing attack, which ranks fifth in the nation. DeWayne McBride rushed for 272 yards against Louisiana Tech, marking his third 200-plus rushing game this season. The Blazers set a single-season school record with 2,925 rushing yards.

UAB will have a new look in the Bahamas. The Blazers played the entire season under offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent, named interim coach in June following Bill Clark’s retirement for health reasons. Ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was named the new head coach and will take over.

Story continues

Who are the players to watch?

Here are four players you need to know about.

RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

The 5-11, 215-pound junior led the nation with 1,713 rushing yards, averaging 155.7 rushing yards per game. McBride set a school record with 19 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

LB Noah Wilder, UAB

The 6-0, 240-pound redshirt senior registered an impressive 102 tackles this season and will look to contain Aveon Smith. Wilder has 330 tackles in four years at UAB, ranking third all time at the university. Wilder and McBride earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.

QB Aveon Smith, Miami (Ohio)

The Redhawks qualified for a bowl game thanks to Smith’s late-game heroics in a win over Ball State. Smith scored on an 18-yard run with 6:12 left and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:42 remaining to win 18-17. Smith, the team’s leading rusher, has 1,137 passing yards, 503 rushing yards and 15 TDs overall this season.

WR Mac Hippenhammer, Miami (Ohio)

The redshirt senior had 52 receptions for 726 yards and eight TDs. He had back-to-back 100-yard games in November.

College football bowl game expert picks

SECURE THE BAG: Meet college football's first $1 million strength coach: 'He is the team'

NEXT UP: College football's next big coaching hire? Keep an eye on these successful assistants.

KEY TRAITS: What makes successful college football coaching hire?

SMART STAFF: The key to success for Georgia football? Let's start with team's (massive) support staff.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB Bahamas Bowl: Time, TV, picks, odds