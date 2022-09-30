What we know about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's head, neck injuries

Thursday night’s Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup was supposed to be an exciting game. The Bengals donned their new “White Bengal” helmet and the Dolphins wore their aqua uniforms.

However, the AFC battle took a scary turn when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his head and neck in the second quarter. After several moments on the turf, he was placed on a stretcher and transported to a local Cincinnati hospital.

Without Tagovailoa in the second half, the Bengals would pull away from the Dolphins in a 27-15 win. However, the outcome of the game was secondary. The health of Tagovailoa overshadowed the entire second half.

OPINION: Tagovailoa's second distressing injury in four days is ugly moment for NFL

DOLPHINS, NFL CRITICIZED: NFL players past and present blast Dolphins, league following Tagovailoa injury

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Teammates gather around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after an injury Thursday night.

Here’s what we know about Tua Tagovailoa's health:

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night?

Tagovailoa was sacked and slammed to the turf by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. Tagovailoa stayed on the turf motionless, and his fingers were disjointed in what was a scary scene. Tagovailoa was carted off the field on a stretcher and didn’t return. The Amazon Prime broadcast later announced that he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries, and he did have movement in all of his extremities.

What’s the Tua Tagovailoa backstory?

Last week, Tagovailoa appeared to injure his head in the second quarter when he was shoved to the ground by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The impact of the push caused Tagovailoa’s head to slam on the turf. He struggled to his feet before stumbling to the ground again.

#Tua will be ruled out for @MiamiDolphins vs @BuffaloBills.

Outward signs of head injury means ruled out even if clears the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Lj2AKO5D1A — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 25, 2022

Surprisingly, Tagovailoa reentered the game after the team said he passed the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Dolphins later said Tagovailoa suffered back and ankle injuries against the Bills.

Story continues

Tua Tagovailoa describes his experience through back injury that took him off the field late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/8j8RHGsgbD — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 25, 2022

Following the Week 3 game, the NFLPA announced that they would launch an investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable with back and ankle injuries going into Thursday night.

Is Tua Tagovailoa still in the hospital?

The Dolphins announced late Thursday night that Tagovailoa was expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and would fly home with the team.

What’s the latest on the NFLPA’s investigation?

The NFLPA announced Thursday night that their investigation into whether or not the Dolphins committed a concussion protocol violation is ongoing.

Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 30, 2022

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tua Tagovailoa head and neck injuries: What we know about Dolphins QB