What to know: New Mexico State vs. Liberty in Conference USA football title game

New Mexico State will face Liberty in the Conference USA Championship game on Friday night at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Here is a look at what to know about the game.

How the teams got here

New Mexico State finished the regular season 10-3, winning double-digit games for the first time since 1960. New Mexico State finished 7-1 in Conference USA and won eight straight games to finish the regular season.

The Aggies qualified for a bowl game for the second straight season. New Mexico State received five votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 football poll. New Mexico State's only loss in conference play came against Liberty.

Liberty is 12-0 this season and is ranked No. 22 in this week's Associated Press national football poll and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.

Liberty has now been ranked in the Associated Press poll for the last four weeks and back-to-back weeks in the Coach Poll.

Liberty is off to its best start in school history with a 12-0 record.

Game time, TV, radio

The Aggies and Flames will kick off at 5 p.m. locally and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The game will be played at Williams Stadium. The game can also be heard on 99.5 FM KXPZ.

Liberty won first game this season

Liberty defeated New Mexico State, 33-17, back on Sept. 9 in Lynchburg.

New Mexico State trailed 23-17 at halftime but the Flames scored 10 points in the third quarter for the final margin.

Liberty quarterback Kaiden Salter passed for 276 yards and a pair of scores while running back Quinton Cooley rushed for 106 yards to lead the Flames. Salter added a pair of rushing TDs.

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia passed for 150 yards and rushed for 64 yards. He threw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice. Running back Jamoni Jones rushed for a touchdown for the Aggies.

NMSU team leaders

Pavia has passed for 2,727 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Pavia also leads the team in rushing with 808 yards.

Jonathan Brady leads the receivers with 518 yards.

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott leads the defense with 92 tackles.

Liberty team leaders

Salter has passed for 2,431 yards and 29 touchdowns.

CJ Daniels leads the receivers with 831 yards receiving.

Quinton Cooley leads the running backs with 1,251 yards rushing.

Linebacker Tyren Dupree leads the way with 107 tackles.

NMSU kicker honored

After lifting the Aggies to a win over Jacksonville State on Saturday with a 42-yard field goal, New Mexico State senior kicker Ethan Albertson has been named CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season. The San Diego native garnered the weekly honor following a Saturday performance in which he was a perfect 4-4 on attempts — going 2-2 on PAT attempts and 2-2 on field goal attempts. After knocking in a pair of PATs, Albertson helped give the Aggies a 17-3 lead heading into halftime as he split the uprights from 33 yards out as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter. Later, with the game tied at 17, he used his right foot to change the outcome of the game in the Aggies' favor by drilling a 42-yard field goal as time expired — giving NM State its 10th win of the season and sixth win in CUSA play. On the season, Albertson is now 18-23 on field goal attempts to rank first in the conference in field goal percentage — making 78.3% of his kicks. Additionally, he is 5-7 on kicks of longer than 40 yards. Albertson's third honor makes him the first Aggie player in the history of the program to earn three conference Player of the Week honors in a single season.

