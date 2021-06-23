Get to know Mets prospect RHP Tylor Megill, who makes MLB debut Wednesday night

Tylor Megill winds up before pitch in Double-A

Tylor Megill has been a name in the Mets’ farm system that has gotten tons of buzz this season, and even more so now that he will be making his Major League debut on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

With the Mets’ injuries to their pitchers – Marcus Stroman was the latest after leaving early in his Tuesday night start – New York is looking or reinforcements. So they’re going with someone who has shown some dominant stuff in both Double- and Triple-A this year.

Here’s what Mets fans should know about the 25-year-old who will toe the rubber in Flushing on Wednesday:

By The Numbers

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 230 pounds

Draft: 8th Round, 2018 – University of Arizona

2021 Stats: 2-1, 3.35 ERA, 40.1 IP, 59 K, 12 BB, .215 opp. AVG

Quick Promotion

Megill had a cup of coffee with Double-A Binghamton in 2019, pitching just one game where he allowed three runs over five innings pitched.

But, after missing out on more progression in 2020 due to the canceled MiLB season, Megill started the year in Double-A. After posting a 3.12 ERA in five starts with 42 strikeouts and seven walks, he was promoted on June 1 to immediately make his mark with Triple-A Syracuse.

He's done well in that transition, which is why the Mets are calling on him now for the spot start. He has a 3.77 ERA in three starts (14.1 innings), allowing six runs on 11 hits (two homers), while striking out 17 and walking five.



The Arsenal

Megill knows how to use his tall frame when it comes to throwing gas on the bump. His fastball works upwards to 98 mph. But he also has a very tight slider that gets hitters out.

That one-two punch is Megill’s bread and butter. He will also mix in a change-up that he’s still work on to make it an above average pitch.

What’s Led to 2021 Success?

Megill spoke with SNY contributor Jacob Resnick recently, saying that his confidence is key when he takes the mound.

“Staying in routine with what I’m doing, and every time I’m out there on the mound just attacking hitters and having a ton of confidence in all my stuff,” Megill said on this week’s Mets Prospective presented by Verizon. “Once the ball leaves my hand, that’s about everything I can do.”

Career Projection

Here’s what SNY contributor Joe DeMayo had to say about Megill’s career projection:

“I hear Tylor is up to 98 miles per hour on his fastball and his slider is showing plus-skills and I’m like, ‘OK, this is something that could play.’ To me, I think Megill has a floor of a high-quality reliever with a big time two-pitch mix. If he’s able to develop that change-up, you could have a potential No. 4-type starter maybe,” he explained.

“He’s a guy that I’m super high on and someone that I’ve highlighted in the spring as someone who could potentially make it to the Major Leagues in 2021.”

Well, Joe, you called it.