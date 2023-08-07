What to know about the Manual, PRP and St. Xavier high school football teams in 2023

Here’s a look at the Louisville-area high school football teams in Class 6A, District Three:

Manual

Manual's Aiden Blakey runs back a punt in the first half against PRP

Coach: Josh Gillispie (first season)

Last season: 9-3, lost to Bullitt East 36-35 in second round of playoffs

Offense (9 starters back): The Crimsons averaged 28.5 points per game last season and could surpass that mark this year with several weapons at the skill positions. Quarterback Eli Creech (682 passing yards, six touchdowns) was limited to five games last year because of a broken collarbone but is healthy entering his senior year. Senior running back Zeek Washburn (1,388 rushing yards, 20 TDs) is the catalyst and could get Mr. Football consideration. Junior wide receiver Aiden Blakey and junior tight end Cameron Jessee are potential stars, and sophomore lineman David Pellman (6 feet 3, 285 pounds) is one of the top recruits in Kentucky’s Class of 2026 with offers from Florida, Kentucky, Louisville and Ole Miss.

Defense (4 starters back): Manual lost its top six tacklers to graduation and will be looking for new leaders. Senior tackle Christopher Jones is the top returning tackler (32) and is a Division I recruit. Senior Nasir Smith (17 tackles) and junior Jaylen Hayes (19 tackles) return at linebacker, and senior Guy Dorsey (19 tackles) will anchor the secondary.

Outlook: An assistant coach for four years, Gillispie took over as acting head coach in July when former coach Donnie Stoner was reassigned amid sex-abuse charges. Gillispie inherits a team with loads of talent, especially on offense. Washburn could approach 2,000 rushing yards this season if the Crimsons advance in the playoffs, and the passing game should improve with the return of Creech at quarterback. If the defense finds some new leaders, the Crimsons could make some noise in November and beyond.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – Central

Aug. 25 – at Central Hardin

Sept. 1 – at Cincinnati Taft

Sept. 8 – at Eastern

Sept. 15 – South Warren

Sept. 22 – at Christian Academy

Oct. 6 – St. Xavier*

Oct. 13 – at Pleasure Ridge Park*

Oct. 20 at Meade County*

Oct. 27 – Male

*-Class 6A, District Three game

Pleasure Ridge Park

PRP's Santana Crayton looks for open field against Manual in the first half.

Coach: Tommy Williams (seventh season, 25-37)

Last season: 6-5, lost to Male 45-23 in first round of playoffs

Offense (4 starters back): The graduation of quarterback Kayden Anderson was a big blow, and Williams is still deciding between senior Deron Jones and junior Dewayne Shaw as the replacement. Whoever gets the nod will have one primary job — getting the ball to senior wide receiver Santana Crayton (29 catches, 478 yards, seven TDs). The speedster will line up at numerous positions, including quarterback. “He’s the best player in the state,” Williams said. Senior Malakii Blackburn (96 rushing yards, three TDs) and senior Don’Tre Richardson (St. Xavier transfer) will be the top running backs, and senior Therrick Gathright and sophomore Colton Lewis return on the line.

Defense (4 starters back): All six of PRP’s victories last season came via shutout. In the Panthers’ five losses, they allowed an average of 41.2 points. Senior end Jerry King, junior linebacker Tucker Roth and safeties Blackburn and Crayton are the returning starters. Roth was an all-district pick last season and has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Outlook: Williams noted last season his team could compete with anyone “for a half,” before depth issues took over in losses to powerhouses Bowling Green, Lexington Catholic, Manual, St. Xavier and Male. With 34 freshmen in the program, that may not be a problem for long. “PRP is starting to win back its neighborhood,” Williams said. With several new starters on both sides of the ball, the Panthers could have some growing pains in 2023. But Crayton will be worth the price of admission.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – at Cincinnati Taft

Aug. 25 – Bullitt East

Sept. 1 – at Ballard

Sept. 8 – at Butler

Sept. 15 – North Hardin

Sept. 22 – at Male

Sept. 29 – at Meade County*

Oct. 13 – Manual*

Oct. 20 – St. Xavier*

Oct. 27 – Hopkinsville

*-Class 6A, District Three game

St. Xavier

St. Xavier's Davis Yates (26) celebrates with teammate Nolan Wolford after Yates' touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Oct. 7, 2022

Coach: Kevin Wallace (sixth season, 47-15)

Last season: 10-2, lost to Male 22-21 in overtime in second round of playoffs

Offense (5 starters back): Senior Trevor Havill is the starting quarterback after sharing the job with Adam Boone last season. The 6-foot-5 Havill passed for 1,006 yards and 12 touchdowns and has offers from Bucknell, Cornell and Tennessee-Martin. Wallace is excited about a deep group of receivers led by sophomore Marlon Harbin (24 catches, 360 yards, three TDs). He has offers from Kentucky and Louisville, among others. Senior Davis Yates (445 yards, five TDs) and junior Manny Gray (110 yards, one TD) return to lead the rushing attack. Seniors Carter Guillaume (6-2, 275, Southeast Missouri State commit) and Tommy Rosenbarger (6-4, 325) are All-State-caliber linemen.

Defense (3 starters back): The Tigers return just three of the top 13 tacklers from a stingy defense that allowed 9.7 points per game last season. The front of the 3-4 defense will be the strength, with senior ends Ashton Jones (35 tackles, four sacks, Southeast Missouri State commit) and Tyler Neal (23 tackles) returning. The biggest question mark is at linebacker, where the Tigers will break in four new starters. Senior safety Sam Crum (24 tackles, two interceptions) is the other returning starter and joins talented junior cornerback James Burnett in the secondary.

Outlook: When Wallace won five state titles at Bowling Green, he had multiple weapons on the outside who contributed to an exciting passing attack. In his sixth season at St. X, Wallace said this is the deepest the roster has been at the skill positions. “We feel like we have four exceptional high school receivers,” Wallace said. “They’re going to be really good.” But Wallace still wants to be balanced, and that balance is will depend on keeping Yates and Gray healthy in the backfield. The offense should be fine. The key to a deep run in the playoffs will be how the defense develops.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – Floyd Central (Ind.)

Aug. 25 – at Central

Sept. 1 – Male

Sept. 15 – Cincinnati Elder

Sept. 22 – Trinity (at U of L)

Sept. 29 - at Ryle

Oct. 6 – at Manual*

Oct. 13 – Meade County*

Oct. 20 – at Pleasure Ridge Park*

Oct. 27 – at Bowling Green

*-Class 6A, District Three game

