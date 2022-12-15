What to know about LSU vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

LSU and Purdue have been playing football for more than 100 years, but never against each other. That will change when the SEC runner-up Tigers and the Big Ten runner-up Boilermakers meet. Here's what to know about the matchup.

Who is in the Citrus Bowl 2023?

LSU vs. Purdue.

When and where is the Citrus Bowl?

Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch the 2023 Citrus Bowl?

ABC is airing the game.

Purdue’s defense has played better recently but LSU has exceeded preseason expectations in its first season under coach Brian Kelly. Prediction: LSU, 27-23.

LSU vs. Purdue expert picks

Scooby Axson: LSU

Jace Evans: LSU

Paul Myerberg: LSU

Erick Smith: LSU

Eddie Timanus: LSU

Dan Wolken: LSU

Who is favored to win the Citrus Bowl?

What is Jayden Daniels' status for the bowl game?

The quarterback has been LSU’s top player, but he missed the second half of the SEC title game after aggravating an ankle injury. He has time to get his injured ankle ready for the bowl game after being more a pocket passer in the first half of the SEC title game.

How many touchdowns does Jayden Daniels have?

The 6-3, 200-pound dual threat threw for 16 TDs and ran for another 11 this season. He has been the linchpin of the LSU offense as the leading rusher (818 yards) and an efficient passer (68% completion rate).

Who is Purdue's QB?

Aidan O’Connell. The 6-3, 210-pound pocket passer is a sixth-year player. He completed 32 of 47 for 366 yards in the Big Ten title game and has 3,490 yards with 22 TDs in 2022.

How did LSU get to the Citrus Bowl?

LSU rose to as high as No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing at unranked Texas A&M 38-23 in the regular-season finale and falling to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 in the SEC championship game. The Tigers ranked sixth in the SEC in total offense and sixth in total defense but were hampered by a series of special-teams breakdowns.

How did Purdue get to the Citrus Bowl?

Purdue won its last three regular-season games to reach the Big Ten title game, where it lost to No. 2 Michigan 43-22. Coach Jeff Brohm since took the Louisville job, and his brother, Brian, will coach this game. The Boilermakers rank fourth in the Big Ten in total offense and ninth in total defense, Purdue allowed an average of 23 points in its last four games after allowing 28.5 in its first eight games against FBS opponents.

How many sacks does freshman Harold Perkins have?

The Tigers coaches spoon fed the 6-2, 220-pound freshman early in the season and he kept improving. His remarkable speed has enabled him to lead the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (6.5) while also being a capable pass defender.

What year is Charlie Jones at Purdue?

The 6-0, 188-pound Iowa transfer is also a sixth-year player. Jones set Big Ten title game records with 13 receptions and 162 receiving yards against Michigan. He set a school single-season record with 1,361 receiving yards.

College football bowl game expert picks

