What we know from Louisiana football's first preseason scrimmage

The Louisiana football team conducted its first team scrimmage of preseason practice Saturday afternoon.

It rolled out there during the hottest part of the day, at 2:45 p.m., working through around 100 plays. The scrimmage, not open to working media, was the ninth practice of camp ahead of the 2023 college football season, which the Ragin' Cajuns open at Cajun Field versus Northwestern State Sept. 2 (6: 30 p.m.)

Here's what we know about UL's scrimmage:

Louisiana football defensive line 'pain in the butt'

JUCO transfer Antoine Baylis, all 6-2, 270 pounds him, made what Michael Desormeaux called one of the more athletic interceptions he's seen.

Baylis has been a name that's consistently come up this preseason as well as entire defensive line room. Following the scrimmage on Monday while meeting with media, UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge called the group a "pain in his butt" as he said they've constantly applied pressure on him and the other quarterbacks this camp.

From what we've heard, the Cajuns are deep up front defensively, and could be one of the surprise units on the squad this season.

Cajuns offensive line dealing with 'inconsistency'

With guys like A.J. Gillie, an Outland Trophy watch lister, Landon Burton, Nathan Thomas, Jax Harrington all back, the Cajuns' offensive line has been set up to the leaders of the offense. But Desormeaux said in its first opportunity this preseason in a game-like situation, the group wasn't quite where it needed to be.

Some blitz pickups and overall pass protection was inconsistent, Desormeaux said, but it sounded like the offensive line performed pretty well in blocking on run plays.

Question for the guys up front is now, will the inconsistency linger or can the line work through it and find its rhythm?

Ben Wooldridge runs well, backup quarterbacks Chandler Fields, Zeon Chriss have solid outings

Any concerns about the health of Ben Wooldridge's surgically repaired knee have pretty much been squashed as he utilized his running ability a fair amount during the scrimmage. Desormeaux called that aspect of the senior's game an asset and it was something Wooldridge flashed in 2022.

Behind him, Chandler Fields performed strongly for the offense Saturday, making good decisions and some good throws. Sophomore Zeon Chriss, who took every QB rep during the spring as both Wooldridge and Fields recovered from injuries, started the scrimmage slow before turning it on and finished solidly.

UL still possesses a deep QB room.

Young Ragin' Cajun receivers were on display

Senior Peter LeBlanc and junior Jake Bernard were limited Saturday as Desormeaux wanted a good look at the plethora of young and new wide outs for UL. The biggest takeaways for the Cajuns offensive coaching staff was that the receiver group isn't as far along as they had hoped so far.

Outside of sophomore Rob Williams, who's steadily received praise this offseason, guys like Tavion Smith, Jaydon Johnson, Trayv'on Culbert, Charles Robertson and others are still searching for the necessary consistency.

