Do we know a lot more about UCLA and Oregon State, or are they still mysterious?

Here’s a question worth contemplating in Pac-12 football: Did UCLA-Oregon State change any of your views about the two teams? We put this to our Pac-12 panel.

Matt Zemek: No. UCLA scored a bunch of points only after it trailed big. That’s not a real sign of offensive evolution. Oregon State’s defense still looks mortal. Both teams are alarmingly inconsistent.

Zachary Neel: Yea, I think that OSU really impressed with their ability to score on UCLA’s defense, which few teams had been able to do this year. The Beavers are a dangerous team in the Pac-12. Nobody is giving them the credit that they deserve just yet, but that could change quickly.

Matt Wadleigh: Nope. I still think Oregon State is the fourth-best Pac-12 team, and I still think UCLA is sixth or seventh.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire