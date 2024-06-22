“We know we can do a lot better” – Chelsea ace calls on England to improve

“We know we can do a lot better” – Chelsea ace calls on England to improve

Conor Gallagher has insisted England have more to offer following an underwhelming start to their Euro 2024 campaign.

England beat Serbia in their opening game, but then really struggled with a poor showing against Denmark as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

The Three Lions will have to wait for their final game against Slovenia on Tuesday to secure their qualification for the knockout stages.

Gallagher: There’s more to come from England

Gallagher, who is at his second major tournament has come off the bench to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in both games and could be in line for a start on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old could be England’s answer as they look to solve their problem of who to play alongside Declan Rice.

Despite England’s poor showing against the Danes, Gallagher’s energy and pressing did help the Three Lions, who were getting overrun in the middle of the park, with Christian Eriksen dominating proceedings.

Gallagher has featured in both of England’s games at Euro 2024.

However, Gallagher insists there is more to come from England and that the squad need to step up their game for the rest of the tournament.

“We know we can do a lot better,” he told ITV Sport.

“There’s levels we can get to and we’re not quite there at the minute.

“But the sign of a good team is getting the points and results when you’re not playing well and that has been the case for us the last couple of games.

“We’ve got to give credit to Denmark, they had a good game and made it tough for us.

“They’re a good side, but we need to look at ourselves and where we can improve.

“We know how good we can be, so it’s just about getting to that level.”

England are one of the favourites for the tournament but Gareth Southgate will need to find solutions with his side looking hugely underwhelming in the first two games considering the talent on display.