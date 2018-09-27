Need to Know: Looking at the Redskins’ roster one-liner style — Defensive edition

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 28, 10 days before the Washington Redskins visit the New Orleans Saints.

Talking Points

We have time to take a breath and look through each member of the Redskins' 53-man roster, one line at a time.

The defense and specialists are up today; we looked at the offense yesterday.

- The sky-and by that, I mean consistent Pro Bowl visits and occasional All-Pro consideration-is the limit for DE Jonathan Allen.

- His combination of strength and athleticism makes DE Daron Payne another candidate to be one of the best in the game.

- DE Matt Ioannidis is the first Redskins interior defensive lineman to record at least one sack in three straight games since Dan "Big Daddy" Wilkinson did it in 1999.

- This year DE Ziggy Hood is more effective playing in his proper role as a rotational defensive end and not the starting nose tackle.

- We've only seen NT Tim Settle on the field for 14 snaps, but he is likely to see more action as the season goes on.

- The Redskins haven't made DE Caleb Brantley active yet but they like his potential as a rotational lineman in the future.

- The Redskins defense has been on the field for just 177 snaps (seventh-fewest in the NFL) which may explain why ILB Zach Brown is lagging behind the NFL leaders in tackles.

- The Redskins' leading tackler is ILB Mason Foster, who is 10thin the league with 27.

- The team is trusting ILB Josh Harvey-Clemons more and more in nickel situations and it's just a matter of time before he makes a game-changing play.

- ILB Shaun Dion Hamilton has been active for all three games but he has yet to take a snap on defense.

- Like Hamilton, ILB Zach Vigil has not played defense but he has taken a heavy special teams load (58 snaps, 78 percent of the total).

- OLB Ryan Kerrigan constantly harassed Aaron Rodgers last Sunday but he is still looking for his first sack of the season.

- OLB Preston Smith also has no sacks but you get the feeling that a burst of four in three games is coming.

- The game stats say that OLB Pernell McPhee has been on the field for 40 snaps, but he has had almost no impact.

- After posting a goose egg in the sacks column last year, OLB Ryan Anderson has one of Sam Bradford and he let Aaron Rodgers slip out of his grasp last Sunday.

- Speaking of droughts, CB Josh Norman is still seeking his first interception since he got two off of the Bears' Matt Barkley on Christmas Eve in 2016.

- There were questions about how well CB Quinton Dunbar would adjust to a starting role and the answer is so far, very good.

- We haven't heard much about slot CB Fabian Moreau and that's because he performing well while doing on the job training at slot corner.

- CB Greg Stroman has taken on the role as the team's primary punt returner and while he hasn't made any big returns he has held onto the ball.

- Undrafted rookie CB Danny Johnson has yet to take a snap on defense and he has stayed active by playing a lot of special teams.

- CB Adonis Alexander expected to be back at Virginia Tech this fall, and he has yet to be active as he makes up for missed offseason preparation time.

- S D.J. Swearinger has two interceptions this year after tying for the team lead with four in 2017.

- Thanks in large part to the play of Swearinger and of S Montae Nicholson, the Redskins are one of two teams this year that have given up just one play that gained 30 yards or more.

- S Deshazor Everett has played only a handful of defensive snaps as he serves as the special teams captain.

- S Troy Apke isn't ready to be on the field defensively yet and the problem is that his hamstring injury is keeping him from getting the practice time he needs to get ready to play.

- S Kenny Ladler was very good in practice in training camp, not as good in preseason games, but he was good enough to get the promotion from the practice squad when Apke was injured.

- LS Nick Sundberg has not been perfect but he has been very, very good.

- P Tress Way has six punts that were downed inside the 20 and none that resulted in touchbacks.

- All but two of K Dustin Hopkins' kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.

