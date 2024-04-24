[Getty Images]

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent about his opening season in the Premier League.

"Playing forward is a little bit different than what I normally done beforehand for Bournemouth but I play further forward with Hungary, so, its not difficult to adjust to this new position - you just have to do what the team and coach want from you," he explained.

"We have five games to go, but why not play hard in the next five games and let's see what we can do. We just want to push and see what we can get out of it.

"I expected the Premier League to be what it's like physically so it's not been difficult to adapt as I have the physical attributes for it. This season, I have grown a lot tactically and on the ball. Andoni Iraola's football is similar to what I am used to with attacking a lot and playing on the front foot, it's similar to my previous coach in the Netherlands."

And on having potential admirers at other clubs the 20-year-old said: "I am not occupied with transfer news, the people who take care of me deal with all of that, I am only focused on Bournemouth and my performances here. I know I am young, I know what I can do and what level I can get to, so I just have to see what happens in the future."

