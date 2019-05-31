What we know about the Knicks potentially trading picks with Hawks in NBA Draft

Any potential trade between the Knicks and the Hawks involving their first-round picks is not currently under "serious consideration" by either side, a league source told SNY.

ESPN reported Friday that the Knicks have "explored the possibility" of trading back in the draft and that trading the No. 3 overall pick to the Hawks for their No. 8 and No. 10 picks is being considered by New York.

It's normal for teams to have conversations about potentially trading up and down in the draft, and the Knicks -- like any other club with a top pick -- appear to performing due diligence here.

Members of the Knicks organization do like players who would be selected outside of the top three. SNY previously reported that members of the front office are high on Jarrett Culver, who is scheduled to work out for New York on June 5.

Some members of the organization are also fans of Duke's Cam Reddish. Reddish has a pre-draft visit with New York, as SNY reported.

RJ Barrett, who is widely presumed as the No. 3 overall pick, also has significant support in the organization and will work out for New York before the draft.

Barrett, or any player the Knicks select in the draft, could of course be used in a trade for New Orleans' Anthony Davis. The idea would be to pair Davis with another top free agent -- or free agents.