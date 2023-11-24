What to know about Jacksonville State at New Mexico State football game

The New Mexico State Aggies play Jacksonville State at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday to close out the regular season of the college football season.

Here is a look at the game and what it means.

Kickoff time, radio, TV

The game begins at 2 p.m. and can be heard on the radio on 99.5 FM KXPZ and on ESPN+ on television.

Both teams are having good years

The Aggies are 9-3 overall and 6-1 in Conference USA and Jacksonville State is 8-3 overall and 6-1 in Conference USA.

The Aggies have already clinched a bowl bid and a spot in the league's championship game on Dec. 1 at Liberty, which is the top team in the league. New Mexico State has qualified for a bowl game for the second straight season.

Jacksonville State was not eligible for the league title game due to an NCAA policy that prohibits teams transitioning up, or down, from postseason play. However, the good news for the Gamecocks is that if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams, then the Gamecocks would get a chance to play in a bowl game.

The Aggies have won seven straight games and the Gamecocks have won three of their last four. The bowl selections will be made Dec. 3.

The Aggies and Gamecocks will be meeting for the first time.

What a week for NMSU

The Aggies defeated Auburn from the Southeastern Conference, 31-13, last week for the program's first win ever against a team from that conference.

Due to its win at Auburn, quarterback Diego Pavia and outside linebacker Gaber Peterson were named CUSA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively. Pavia led the Aggies' charge offensively in the win vs. Auburn with 201 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to mark the ninth time this season that the Albuquerque, N.M., native has thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game. Peterson finished the game tied for the team lead in tackles with six, including four solo tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. With consistent pressure from the edge, Peterson led a defensive charge, limiting the ninth-ranked rushing attack in the country to 65 yards on the ground and just 15 rushing yards in the second half.

New Mexico State was recognized as the Cheez-It National Team of the Week. The honor is selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America and this marks the first time that NM State has earned this award from the FWAA.

Rich Rodriguez coaches the Gamecocks

Rodriguez has been a longtime head coach and his stops have included West Virginia, Arizona and Michigan.

Rodriguez is 17-5 in his second year with the program and is 180-124-2 overall.

