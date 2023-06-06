What to know about Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Colts player under NFL gambling investigation

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is an Indianapolis Colts cornerback who has acknowledged being investigated for potential violations of NFL gambling rules.

Here's what you should know about the 2020 6th-round NFL Draft pick out of Massachusetts.

'I made an error in judgment': Colts' Isaiah Rodgers apologizes for gambling investigation

What did Isaiah Rodgers do?

Reports indicate a Colts player is being investigated for rampant gambling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to the league's gambling policy, league personnel may not engage in "placing, soliciting or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party," on any NFL game, practice or other league event, such as the draft or combine.

League personnel are allowed to place legal bets on non-NFL sporting events, but these actions cannot take place from inside a team facility or in the course of conducting team or league business, such as boarding a plane to an event.

Penalties for breaking gambling rules can vary. In a recent case involving Detroit Lions players, players received either 6-game suspensions or indefinite suspensions lasting at least 1 year.

The Indiana Gaming Commission said that it had received "information pertaining to this matter" and was following developments.

Advertisement

"The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point," Jenny Reske, deputy director at the Indiana Gaming Commission, wrote in an emailed statement to ESPN. "We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary."

There is not yet any indication that Rodgers broke any laws.

How much does Isaiah Rodgers Sr. make?

Rodgers is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to count $2.78 million toward the Colts' 2023 salary cap, according to Spotrac. The salary is not guaranteed and it would cost the Colts a $36,281 dead cap hit to release Rodgers.

Advertisement

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. stats

Rodgers developed as a kick returner, making the 2020 All-Rookie team after averaging 28.8 yards per return, including a 101-yard touchdown. He continued returning kicks through last season, but moved into the rotation as a cornerback. He had 3 interceptions in 2021 and started 9 games in 2022, recovering 4 fumbles. He has 90 career tackles.

From early 2022: Rodgers' lack of playing time for Colts is troubling

Isaiah Rodgers family

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has two children − Isaiah Jr. and Maliyah − with his girlfriend Gabrielle Ariel.

Rodgers’ favorite NFL player growing up was Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who is his cousin.

Happy 6 months Babygirl . Maliyah 🍿💕 pic.twitter.com/NhfLeCLTH0 — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) March 13, 2023

Can you bet on NFL games?

The NFL has partnerships with three sportsbooks, according to ESPN: Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel. Sports betting became legal in Indiana in 2019. The NFL does not consider fantasy leagues to be gambling.

Advertisement

The league has been criticized for profiting from gambling while suspending players for doing it but the NFL and the NFL Players Association negotiated the rules currently in place.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Isaiah Rodgers of Colts investigated for breaking NFL gambling rules