What to know about incoming Auburn LT Percy Lewis

Auburn football is preparing for its season in 2024 with the hopes of turning things around after last year’s 6-7 campaign. There were many concerns heading into the offseason, which is why head coach Hugh Freeze has been heavily recruiting kids out of high school and transfer portal, and having success as well.

One player that he has landed out of the transfer portal was one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects in Percy Lewis out of Mississippi State.

There is a lot of optimism for what Lewis can bring to an offensive line that has not produced much NFL talent in recent years. Executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, noticed some things that he thinks Tiger fans should watch out for come football season on the Plains.

At 6-7, 355 pounds, Lewis moves incredibly well for his size straight out of the stance. Nagy says that his body versatility really shows in lateral movement on the field, being able to bend and adjust easily in order to make plays easier. His tall frame also allows him to make quicker blocks, as his reach expands farther than most.

For someone with little starting experience, Nagy also thinks its important to note that Lewis has a patient mindset that is massively important on the line. He forces defenders to get creative as he is so hard to get around with the length that he provides.

Lewis appeared in all 12 games last year for the Bulldogs, making seven starts. He allowed just two sacks and four hurries all year, while only committing three penalties.

The fifth-year senior is a prospect for the Senior Bowl and is hoping to become the first Auburn offensive lineman to be drafted since jack driscoll in fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

