Get to know Huskies new head coach Jimmy Lake

The University of Washington sports world was shaken Monday after it was announced that head football coach Chris Petersen would step down following the team's bowl game.

In the process, UW promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to take over.

Here are five things maybe you didn't know about the Huskies new head coach.

Lake was an honorable mention All-Big Sky and academic all-conference honoree at Eastern Washington as a strong safety and was a graduate of North Central High in Spokane, WA. Lake and his wife, Michelle, have three children: Jimmy Jr., Faith and Bronson.

Lake began his coaching career at EWU in 1999 and spent time at Montana State and in the NFL (Tampa Bay and Detroit) before joining Petersen at Boise State in 2012.

Lake previously served as an assistant at UW under Keith Gilbertson in 2004 and returned to Seattle as the defensive backs coach in 2014. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator before the 2016 season and to defensive coordinator in 2018.

From 2015 through 2018, Washington's defense led the Pac-12 in both total defense and scoring defense all four years. Eight former Husky defensive backs coached by Lake are currently on NFL rosters.

This is Lake's first head coaching job. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Lake's contract is for five years with an annual salary of $3 million. "I could not be more excited about taking over as head football coach at the University of Washington," said Jimmy Lake in a press release. "I've been dreaming of this opportunity for as long as I can remember and I can't think of a better place to do it than in the world-class city of Seattle and at such a prestigious university with a rich football tradition. This wouldn't be possible without the mentorship of Coach Petersen and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for me, as well as Jen Cohen for entrusting me with this opportunity."

