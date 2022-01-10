What you need to know heading into offseason for Browns

Running back D'Ernest Johnson who ran for 123 yards on 25 carries in a 21-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, filled in ably for an injured Kareem Hunt and, at times, for Nick Chubb in rushing for 411 yards on 75 carries for the season. He will be a restricted free agent.

The Browns find themselves on the outside looking in with respect to the NFL post-season despite a 21-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale. A season that began with high expectations ended with what appeared to be disarray.

The team took a step toward righting the ship, according to reports, in that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will undergo surgery on his left labrum Jan. 19, and coach Kevin Stefanski are apparently now on the same page.

That would appear to set up the Browns and General Manager Andrew Berry to focus on the work they have to do in the offseason to improve the roster and fix whatever else went wrong in a season that began with cautiously optimistic whispers of a Super Bowl appearance but ended in less than stellar fashion.

These are the most important dates on the NFL calendar in the coming months for the Browns, according to the league:

Jan. 17: Underclassmen can apply for special eligibility for the NFL Draft. A final list comes Jan. 21

Jan. 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. for prospective players.

Jan. 28-29: HBCU Combine in Mobile, Ala. for players from historically black colleges and universities.

Bowl season Part Deux

Much of the available player talent will be on hand in these pre-draft bowl games.

Feb. 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Feb. 5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, La.

Talent on display at NFL Combine March 1-7

The NFL will host its annual combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here’s where coaches, scouts and general managers meet to evaluate all that talent that could help replenish NFL rosters. What will the Browns be seeking? Possibly wide receiver talent to start. They could take a hit at that position in the offseason.

Could tight end be a position that must be addressed? Given the reported dearth of quarterback talent and reports of détente for Mayfield and the organization, the likelihood they’d look at a player at that position high in the draft seems nil. But they could also be on the lookout for depth at offensive line and linebacker.

Decisions must be made on franchise or transition players

Teams must designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. on March 8. Off-hand, it’s difficult to discern whether the Browns will want to use either tag on any player.

The player carousel begins March 14-16

Beginning at noon March 14 and ending at 3:59 on March 16, clubs can reach out to and negotiate with certified agents of players who will be unrestricted free agents. UFAs without agents can talk directly with members of the front office, except the coaching staff.

Happy New Year NFL as free agency begins March 16

The 2022 league year and free agency begin at 4 p.m. If that’s not enough, the trading period also begins at 4 p.m..

More decisions to be made for NFL

The annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, is March 18-20

Prepping for the 2022 NFL season

April 18: Offseason workout programs can begin.

April 20: Deadline to bring in draft eligible players for a physical.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) recovers a fumble on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

April 27: Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal on restricted free agents. Players who may be of particular interest for the Browns: defensive tackle Malik McDowell and running back D’Ernest Johnson.

April 27: Deadline to workout, test and interview prospective draft choices.

April 28-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada

