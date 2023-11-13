'I know who we are': Greg Schiano delivers strong message about state of Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY – Greg Schiano delivered a loud and clear message Monday about the state of Rutgers football and the recent progress the program has made, reminding everyone to take a step back and see the overall trajectory.

The Scarlet Knights coach’s message came two days after Rutgers fell 22-0 to then-No. 22 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City – a game in which the Scarlet Knights went into the fourth quarter trailing by just six points.

“If all of us were together on July 31, and we were hanging out talking and somebody said, ‘OK, you're going to the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium and it's 6-0 Iowa, and by the way, you're 6-3,’ would you take it?,” an animated Schiano said during a news conference inside the Hale Center. “Would you have taken it in July? I would have taken it in July. We are a developmental program. We are developing, for sure.”

Rutgers, which will play No. 12 Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium (noon, FS1) took a major step forward when it earned its sixth win and traditional bowl eligibility when it beat Indiana on Oct. 21. The Scarlet Knights’ six wins are also the most in a season since Rutgers went 8-5 back in 2014.

Schiano’s team put up a fight against top-ranked Ohio State on Nov. 4 but fell 35-16. Saturday’s loss to Iowa came against one of the nation’s top defenses.

“Let's realize who we are,” Schiano said. “That's one of the biggest things I talk to our team about. At Rutgers, and I think that meant a lot that have been here longer than I have. So I kind of know about this place. I might not know about every place but I know about this place. And at this place, you've really got to stay focused on who you are.”

The Scarlet Knights have largely been more competitive, which Schiano pointed to as signs of progress.

“The way we've played the game, has allowed us to be in every single game this year going into the fourth quarter with an opportunity to win,” Schiano said. “In the past, that wasn't the case. To me, that's an incremental improvement.”

Another reminder Schiano delivered? Development takes time. It isn’t instantaneous – although some programs can make it that way with the help of massive NIL collectives, a luxury the Scarlet Knights don’t have.

“I know we'd all love to go from 4-8 to 12-0, but it's just not going to work that way at Rutgers,” Schiano said. “Maybe somewhere else but not here. Maybe if you go into free agency – I'm sorry, NIL, and get all these players in a swoop because you had a bankroll the size of Detroit, then maybe you would turn it (quickly).”

Rutgers has won this season by running the football effectively on offense, playing elite defense and making big plays on special teams. It’s a formula that worked for Schiano his first stint in Piscataway, and it’s worked again.

When teams like Iowa, though, take away the running game, the Scarlet Knights struggle to move the football because of an inconsistent passing game.

But Schiano emphasized that where the program is right now, that formula is what gives Rutgers its best chance to win.

“So we know who we are,” Schiano said. “I know who we are. And the way we are playing the game right now might not necessarily be the way we play it two years from now when some of these younger players that we think are really promising now are developed, and playing at a different level, then we can play the game differently.”

